Omarosa Throws Melania Trump Under The Bus, Says FLOTUS’ Fashion Choices Are Made To ‘Punish’ The President

According to the former White House aide, the first lady was trying to send a message to her husband when she wore the controversial 'I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?' jacket in June.

Most of the excerpts cited so far from Omarosa Manigault Newman’s tell-all book, Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, have focused on President Donald Trump and his alleged history of crude or unusual behavior dating back to his time hosting The Apprentice. However, a new report suggests that the book, which is due for release on Tuesday, also throws shade at first lady Melania Trump, with Omarosa suggesting in its pages that Melania’s fashion choices represent a deliberate attempt to “punish” and humiliate her husband.

According to the Daily Mail, Manigault Newman wrote in Unhinged that Melania Trump has often tried to make a statement with her outfit choices, with the most recent example being the time she wore a green jacket with the words “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” on the back while on her way to visit children at immigrant detention centers in Texas. Despite claims that there was no malice intended when the first lady wore the jacket at that time, Omarosa alleged that Melania was trying to “hurt” the president and “make him look foolish” for an immigration policy that made his administration appear “insensitive.”

“It’s my opinion that Melania was forced to go to the border that day in June, essentially, to mop up her husband’s mess,” Omarosa reportedly wrote.

“She wore that jacket to hurt Trump, setting off a controversy that he would have to fix, prolonging the conversation about the administration’s insensitivity, ruining the trip itself, and trying to make sure that no one asked her to do something like that again.”

As further noted on the pages of Unhinged, the jacket controversy in June was not the first notable time Melania Trump tried to troll her husband with her style choices. Omarosa Manigault Newman referred to Melania as an astute student of fashion who purposefully tries to send a message through the outfits she wears, even if the message isn’t always clear.

Omarosa says Melania wore THAT jacket to the border to make Trump 'look foolish' and 'uses style to punish her husband' https://t.co/cnOuqyQWCM — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 13, 2018

According to Manigault Newman, such messages were sent when Melania wore a pink “p***y bow” blouse to the presidential debate after Donald Trump was caught on camera uttering the words “grab ’em by the p***y” in a past conversation with Access Hollywood’s Billy Bush.

Likewise, the former White House aide suggested that the first lady tried to mimic Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s fashion sense by wearing a white pantsuit to her husband’s first State of the Union address. Trump has often referred to Clinton as “Crooked Hillary” in tweets and other public statements.

“Taken as a whole, all of her style rebellions have served the same purpose, and not only misdirection and distraction – strategies her husband knows all too well. I believe Melania uses style to punish her husband,” Manigault Newman wrote.

Following the series of excerpts from Unhinged that were published over the weekend, Donald Trump issued a statement on Monday morning, tweeting that the “wacky” Omarosa Manigault Newman “got fired for the last time” and would never make it in her post-White House career, according to a report from the Inquisitr. Melania Trump has yet to comment on the allegations Manigault Newman made in her upcoming book.