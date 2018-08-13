Kym Herjavec Posts Adorable Photo With Her Baby Girl & Her Dog, ‘My Girls’

Kym shared the sweetest photo of her 3-month-old baby girl and her dog.

Kym Herjavec took to Instagram to share an adorable photo with her baby girl. The ex-Dancing with the Stars professional dancer and new mom shared a new photo of her “girls” together on the social media site on August 11 which showed her spending some quality time with her daughter Haven and her sweet dog, Lola.

The impossibly cute photos shared by the star showed her holding on to her three-month-old little girl while her dog sat behind them.

The snap showed Kym and her baby daughter with their backs to the camera while Herjavec held the little girl upright. Lola then appeared to be showing off her protective side as she sat back to back with the dancer as the duo looked out at the garden.

Little Haven could be seen sporting a sweet pink dress in the photo, while the star captioned the upload, “My girl’s” with two pink hearts.

Herjavec’s followers shared a number of sweet messages for the new mom in the comments section, with many gushing over how adorable little Haven looked in the new picture the star shared with her fans.

“Getting so big. Beautiful picture,” one follower wrote, while another wrote in the comments section of the star’s photo, “Beautiful and Precious Moments” with two heart emojis.

A third added, “Sweet picture. Thank you for sharing!”

As Inquisitr previously shared, the new mother/daughter/doggy photo comes shortly after Kym shared a look at her daughter and her twin brother Hudson on social media as they all lay together on a blanket with friend and former Queer Eye for the Straight Guy star Carson Kressley.

Kym and her husband Robert Herjavec welcomed their twins into the world on April 23 and shared gushing messages over their new babies on social media.

Sharing the first photo of her baby twins in April, Herjavec wrote on Instagram shortly after the birth of her twins, “I never thought my heart could feel so full. We’re so in love with our little angels. Born at 7.44am and 7.45am 4/23/18.”

Kym’s husband Robert that shared his own sweet ode to little Hudson and Haven on his own official Instagram account while he also confirmed the names of the babies for the first time the day after their birth.

“Welcome to the world Hudson Robert Herjavec & Haven Mae Herjavec – it’s great out here!” the popular Shark Tank businessman wrote on social media alongside a black and white photo of the babies. “May you always know love, peace, and grace in your lives. May your dreams have no bounds and your spirit be strong,” Herjavec continued.

The twins mark Kym’s first children, while Robert is already a dad to three children from a previous marriage. The couple first met while competing together on Dancing with the Stars in 2015.