‘RHONJ’s’ Melissa Gorga Reveals Her Bikini Body At The Beach In New Photo

The mom of three revealed her impressive abs in a new bikini photo.

Melissa Gorga is revealing her toned abs in a multi-colored print bikini during a recent trip to the beach as she posed to show off her abs while lying on a sun lounger. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was showing off her toned middle in the new photo she recently shared on her official Instagram page, as she pleaded for summer to stay just a little longer.

The mom of four was rocking the cute bikini with a cut-out detail across the top and fun multi-strap matching bottoms.

In addition to flaunting her toned middle, Gorga was also revealing her toned legs and arms in her swimsuit while accerorizing her beach look with a fedora and several bracelets around her wrist.

She then revealed in the caption of the bikini upload that her two piece was from her New Jersey boutique, Envy by Melissa Gorga.

“Dear summer. Please don’t leave. Love always, Melissa,” the reality star wrote in the caption, adding, “@envybymg Bathing Suit envybymg.com.”

Gorga’s fans were quick to heap praise on Teresa Giudice’s RHONJ co-star and sister-in-law in the comments section, sharing sweet messages of support after seeing the boutique owner revealing her rock hard body in her fun swimwear at the beach.

“Sexy Momma!” one fan told Melissa, while another wrote in the comment section on Instagram, “You make that bathing suit look beautiful!! Love you and your show!!!”

“You look so great Melissa,” said a third after seeing the bikini snap.

As Inquisitr previously shared, this certainly isn’t the first time Gorga has showed off her incredible bikini body on social media this summer.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Just last week, Melissa was revealing her toned body in a strapless bikini and daisy dukes as she posed with her niece, Teresa Giudice’s 17-year-old daughter, Gia.

The twosome posed together on the beach in their matching swimsuits, which were also both from Gorga’s boutique.

Earlier this year, the RHONJ star told Us Weekly that she likes to work out four to five days a week to keep her body in shape and relies pretty heavily on weight lifting to get toned.

“That one hour a day is for me. And it’s probably the only hour in the whole day that’s about me without being for work or for my kids,” she shared with the outlet, adding that she doesn’t see a trip to the gym as punishment but as a “gift” to herself.

Inquisitr also previously reported that Gorga took to social media recently to share a fun video of herself dancing by the swimming pool in yet another bikini.