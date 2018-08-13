Kelly Ripa Shares Adorable Photo Of Her Three Kids, Congratulates Michael On New Role While Fitting In A Tease

Talk show host and actress Kelly Ripa is a dedicated family gal and she loves to lavish praise on her husband Mark Consuelos and kids Michael, Lola, and Joaquin. Over the years, she’s often had to hold back to an extent over Michael and Lola’s desires to keep their lives a bit more private than their mom and dad’s lives are. Lately, however, it seems the tide might be turning on that just a bit.

As was previously detailed by the Inquisitr, Michael Consuelos just landed a guest role on Riverdale, the CW show his dad Mark stars on already. Michael will play a young Hiram Lodge and mom Kelly Ripa couldn’t pass up the opportunity to celebrate this news via her Instagram page.

Kelly congratulated Michael on his new role, but she couldn’t resist making a joke at the same time. She said she’d like to take this opportunity to remind Michael, along with siblings Lola and Joaquin, that she and Mark are entitled to 10 percent of all future earnings due to being their fiduciaries.

Ripa’s Instagram post contained several photos, including a couple that gives fans a relatively rare look at the trio of siblings together. In the first, it’s just Michael pictured and he looks handsome in a suit. Fans have been amazed in the past couple of years by how much Michael has grown to be the spitting image of his dad Mark.

The second photo Kelly posted showed Michael and Mark together, and the third was of Michael, Lola, and Joaquin. The three siblings were dressed up for an event, and this one was seemingly from this past spring when Mark and Kelly were presenting MLB player Willie Randolph with a Yogi Berra teammate award at the museum bearing Berra’s name.

The last photo showed Mark with all three kids, and they were all dressed up for another event of some kind. It’s not clear where the family was headed in this one, but Lola looks stunning in a short, sparkly dress as the three Consuelos men were slightly more casual in button-down shirts.

Over the weekend, Kelly also shared a photo of Mark and Michael together at the Teen Choice Awards and the Consuelos men were all smiles. Followers couldn’t help but point out that the two look like twins and there certainly is no shortage of good looks in this family.

Kelly Ripa has admitted over the years that she was under strict orders from both Michael and Lola not to share stories about them on her morning show. While Kelly is still careful in what she shares, it looks like her three kids with Mark Consuelos are all becoming a little more willing to share some of their private moments with the public. It’s not known yet whether Lola or Joaquin will pursue work in the entertainment industry, but it seems that Michael is interested in dipping his toes in the water and fans will be anxious to see him on Riverdale when his scenes begin to air.