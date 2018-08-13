Colton Underwood Says The Truth About His Relationship With Tia Booth Will Come Out On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

The former NFL star promises fans' questions will be answered this season on the ABC reality show.

Colton Underwood is ready for Bachelorette fans to find out the real truth about his relationship with franchise star Tia Booth. Underwood, who was eliminated from Becca Kufrin’s season of the ABC reality show after his ex, Tia, showed up to reveal she still had feelings for him, told the Sioux City Journal the “game” he appears to be playing with Tia is not as it seems.

On last week’s Bachelor in Paradise premiere, Booth arrived in Mexico with the hopes that Underwood would be one of the suitors on the ABC summertime spinoff. While she did enjoy a date with fellow Paradise cast member Chris Randone, Tia was crushing hard when Colton Underwood turned up at the resort in Mexico.

But the 26-year-old former pro football player didn’t immediately come up to Booth when he arrived and instead made time with the other ladies from past Bachelor seasons. In the end, Colton asked Tia to be his date for a one-on-one boating trip, but he also made it clear he wasn’t set on rekindling his relationship with her.

Now, Underwood explains that his entire past relationship with Tia will be explained this season on Bachelor in Paradise.

“You’re going to getting a lot of answers to a lot of questions you didn’t get in The Bachelorette and Tia’s and my relationship. There are also a lot of unexpected emotions that are brought up. …At the end of Paradise, you will know where Tia and I stand.”

Paul Hebert / ABC

Underwood went on to say that unlike The Bachelorette, on Bachelor in Paradise cast members are watching other relationships form as they’re trying to develop their own.

“For me, that was a little difficult. ‘Why am I not like that yet? What do they have going on that I don’t?’ … I’m sort of nervous to see how that all plays out because I do know how emotional that all was.”

Colton Underwood told Page Six his time in Mexico shooting Bachelor in Paradise was emotional on many levels.

“When I say emotional, I not only mean sad, but obviously in the teaser [trailer] where I was crying, but happy, confused, it’s just a lot of emotions that came out. Overall, it was a good learning and growing experience for me.”

Of course, not everyone is buying Colton and Tia’s previously abbreviated love connection. Bekah Martinez, one of the most vocal contestants from Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, took to Twitter last week to shade the Bachelor in Paradise stars for using the ABC reality show to reconnect.

“Tia: I’m in love with Colton,” Martinez tweeted, according to People. “Also Tia: I have all of his contact info but decided not to talk to him for 2 months and rely on a TV show to bring us together.”

Martinez previously accused the ABC stars of using their relationship as an ongoing storyline on the ABC reality shows.

“Tia + Colton: ‘Yeah Becca, we’re both 100% over each other! We’re TOTALLY not planning on getting back together/probably engaged the minute we’re in Paradise (we’re gonna get so many followers from this manufactured narrative lol),” Martinez tweeted earlier this summer.

While fans will have to wait to see if Colton Underwood and Tia Booth will leave Paradise brokenhearted, it should be noted that they are at least on friendly terms. Underwood recently took to Twitter to wish Tia a happy birthday, complete with a dog-eating-hotdog GIF.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.