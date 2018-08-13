Will.i.am Dishes On Incredible 20-Pound Weight Loss, Says He Cut Out Meat From Diet

Will.i.am is looking better than ever in recent weeks and now he is explaining his weight-loss secrets to fans.

The Black Eyed Peas singer confessed that he recently dropped 20 pounds by making just a few changes to his diet and lifestyle. First off, the 43-year-old says that he cut meat out of his diet, which really helped to jump-start the weight loss, according to People.

At his highest weight last year, Will.i.am says that he weighed 210 pounds and had poor eating habits, mostly living on processed foods. It also didn’t help that the singer was getting little to no sleep, with just about four hours a night.

“I was eating bad, sleeping bad. No regiment. I was going to sleep around 5:00 in the morning … I would argue with people like, ‘All I need is like two hours a day.’ Like boom a catnap and a catnap and I’m just ready to go.”

“I was creating different types of disorders. And starting with my high blood pressure and my cholesterol … I had acid reflux, nasal drip … When you have so much acid in you that means your body is fighting off inflammation and mucus and that is a toxic environment that leads to other diseases,” he said of all the issues he had due to lack of sleep.

Will finally got the wakeup call that he needed when he met with his doctor, who told him that he needed to get things in check. Not only was the singer’s blood pressure comparable to that of a 60-year-old, Will also has conditions like diabetes and heart disease that run in his family. So if he didn’t start making healthier choices sooner rather than later, it was only a matter of time before his health would take a turn for the worse.

Now, Will says that he is on a plant-based diet that completely changed his life. As a result, both his blood pressure and cholesterol levels are lower and so are his stress levels. The 43-year-old also shared that he is sleeping better and overall, he just has more energy. He calls the diet “life-changing” and is encouraging everyone to do it because the results pay off big time.

“You don’t need the meat, you don’t need to have decaying flesh in your body. The more I think about it I was like, ‘Ew.’ I was just, I had death in me. Decayed flesh and crazy chemicals I can’t pronounce. You wouldn’t put that s— in your car,” he dished.

Will now joins the growing list of celebrity vegetarians.