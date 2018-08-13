Victoria’s Secret Model Alessandra Ambrosio Hits The Beach In A Skimpy String Bikini

Alessandra showed off her supermodel body in new bikini photos.

Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio is showing off her toned body during a recent trip to the beach. The stunning star rocked a skimpy black string bikini in candid new photos that were recently shared online by Daily Mail, as she stepped out for some fun on the sand in Los Angeles on August 11.

The mom of two was showing off some serious skin in the new snaps, which showed her sporting the black bikini with a fun gold embellishment across the front and ties on either side of the bottoms with a matching gold accessory.

The supermodel wore her brunette hair down in the photos while covering her eyes from the California sun in stylish shades. Alessandra also accessorized her dark bikini look with several gold chains around her neck.

But it wasn’t just in the latest paparazzi snaps where Ambrosio was revealing her bikini body to the world.

Alessandra also revealed her toned body to the world on her official Instagram account, as she shared a snap of herself rocking a fun orange bikini with her 9.2 million followers on August 12.

During another trip to the beach, Ambrosio was rocking a bright orange two-piece as she played in the sand while rocking light daisy duke-esque short shorts while holding on to a volleyball.

Hot summer days ☀️????????‼️ by @stewartshining A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Aug 12, 2018 at 5:23pm PDT

“Hot summer days,” she captioned the snap on the social media site, adding a sunshine, a volleyball, and an explosive emoji to her caption.

Alessandra then shared yet another bikini photo with her fans, this time sporting another fun two-piece swimsuit.

The snap Ambrosio posted to Instagram on August 11 showed her and a group of friends all posing in their swimwear in the back of a pickup truck during what appeared to be a girl’s trip.

“Like a true nature’s child. We were born, born to be wild. We can climb so high,” Alessandra captioned the photo, which showed her wearing a blue and white striped bikini while flashing the double peace sign to the camera.

And if that’s not enough bikini action, Inquisitr previously reported that Alessandra recently shared snaps of herself rocking a leopard print two-piece in photos she posted to her official account late last month.

Ambrosio previously opened up about her body in an interview with Net-a-Porter’s The Edit magazine, where she confessed that she actually thinks her body is better now after becoming a mom to her two children, 9-year-old Anja and 6-year-old Noah, with her former fiancé Jamie Mazur.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

“Your body will never go back to exactly what it was before pregnancy, whatever people tell you. It can’t,” the Victoria’s Secret supermodel said of her post-baby body. “But I think I have a better body now than before I had kids.”

“It’s partly because I work out, whereas before I didn’t,” she explained to the outlet, “but also to do with the shape—it just looks more formed now and I feel better about it than I did.”