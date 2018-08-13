Stephen Miller’s Uncle Tears Into Him And Trump, Citing Their Family Histories As Immigrants

Trump's senior adviser faced the wrath of his own uncle.

Stephen Miller’s uncle tore into him for supporting Donald Trump’s stance on immigration when he himself descends from a Jewish immigrant family facing persecution.

Miller, whose family immigrated to the United States from Belarus at the turn of the 20th century, is Trump’s senior White House adviser who has been critical of allowing immigrants into the country — even in cases where they are facing war or immediate persecution in their respective countries.

David Glosser, who is the brother of Stephen’s mother Miriam, slammed Miller for being an “immigration hypocrite” in a column he wrote for Politico. Describing in detail how Miller’s family patriarch Wolf-Leib Glosser came to America fleeing anti-Jewish pogroms and mandatory conscription in the Czar’s army to set foot on Ellis Island with merely $8 in his pocket back in 1903, Glosser argued that Miller’s family wouldn’t even have existed had America espoused the same immigration ideals his nephew now so proudly claims as his own.

Glosser goes on to chart Miller’s family history, mentioning how they went from selling cheap goods on wagons to opening chains of supermarkets to being listed on the AMEX stock exchange and employing thousands of people at a time. He said that none of that would have been possible if the America of then was as hostile as Trump and Miller make it out to be.

“I have watched with dismay and increasing horror as my nephew, who is an educated man and well aware of his heritage, has become the architect of immigration policies that repudiate the very foundation of our family’s life in this country,” Glosser wrote.

“I shudder at the thought of what would have become of the Glossers had the same policies Stephen so coolly espouses— the travel ban, the radical decrease in refugees, the separation of children from their parents, and even talk of limiting citizenship for legal immigrants— been in effect when Wolf-Leib made his desperate bid for freedom.”

Arguing that his family would have been wiped out by the anti-semitism that was to engulf central Europe, Glosser said he is shocked by the continued support that Miller extends to Donald Trump, who himself belongs to an immigrant family.

“Acting for so long in the theater of right-wing politics, Stephen and Trump may have become numb to the resultant human tragedy and blind to the hypocrisy of their policy decisions,” he wrote, calling out Trump’s own family history in the process.

“Trump’s grandfather is reported to have been a German migrant on the run from military conscription to a new life in the USA and his mother fled the poverty of rural Scotland for the economic possibilities of New York City.”

Having worked with immigrant institutions as a volunteer, Glosser went on to describe the life of a young man who evaded detention, torture, and even death after being made a child soldier, to finally somehow making his way to the United States — a journey which took him 10 years. Claiming that the man was now contributing to America as a dutiful citizen, Glosser said that his nephew should begin to respect his own heritage and not merely pander to racist and anti-immigrant agenda because it puts him in a good place in his career.