Donald Trump Lashes Out At ‘Wacky Omarosa’ On Twitter

Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at his former employee Omarosa Manigault Newman, saying that the “wacky” woman who plans to publish a tell-all book about his administration has already been fired three times.

As CNBC reports, Trump took to Twitter on Monday morning to respond to claims made by his former employee.

“Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Omarosa got back into the headlines last week when, in advance of her upcoming book, she made some salacious claims against the president. Specifically, the former Apprentice contestant and former White House staffer says that her new book, Unhinged, will reveal that Donald Trump used a racial slur that begins with the letter N “multiple times” during his work on The Apprentice. However, Omarosa says that she never herself heard Trump used the N-word, but that she heard secondhand “at least three times” that he’d used it. She also claimed that there is an audio recording, somewhere, of him using the word.

“My certainty about the N-word tape and his frequent uses of that word were the top of a high mountain of truly appalling things I’d experienced with him, during the last two years in particular.”

Omarosa reveals new Trump tape on 'Today' https://t.co/z4ZyHwPkA6 pic.twitter.com/kN185BUuRu — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 13, 2018

One audio recording that Omarosa does have access to, however, is purportedly a recording of Trump being caught off-guard when learning about her firing from the White House.

On Monday morning, NBC’s The Today Show played the recording that Omarosa purportedly secretly made. Back in 2017, the day after Omarosa was fired from her job at the White House, Trump apparently hadn’t seen it coming and spoke to his former staffer about it.

“Omarosa what’s going on? I just saw on the news that you’re thinking about leaving? What happened?”

Omarosa claims that Trump is largely unaware of what is happening in his administration and that his chief of staff, John Kelly, is making decisions for him.

Trump is having none of Omarosa or her claims. In addition to calling her “wacky,” in a follow-up tweet Trump claimed that Newman “constantly” missed meetings and that he gave her several chances to make things right.

Meanwhile, as reported by the Inquisitr, Omarosa may have violated the law in making the secret recordings.