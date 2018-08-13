Model Tammy Hembrow Tearfully Explains Why She Was Carried Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Birthday Bash On A Stretcher

While most of Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party was all fun and games, there was one scary incident where a female party-goer was carried out on a stretcher.

Photos from People showed a blonde-haired friend of Jenner’s exiting her 21st birthday celebrations by way of stretcher and into an ambulance. In the published photo, the then-nameless woman lies face down on the stretcher as Caitlyn Jenner and her rumored girlfriend, Sophia Hutchins, watch her get loaded into the ambulance.

Now, the partygoer has been identified as Instagram model Tammy Hembrow and the 24-year-old took to her YouTube page yesterday to explain to fans what led to the scary events of that evening in a three-minute-long video.

“Firstly I want everyone to know that I’m ok… So yeah I pretty much collapsed. Honestly I’m already like super super embarrassed about it,” she started, before confessing that she probably should not have even been drinking at the party because of how jet-lagged and tired she was.

“So basically what happened was I was in LA I was running off pretty much 30 hours of no sleep. I was struggling to stay awake even when I had my hair and makeup done… I could barely keep my eyes open.”

The mother of two then confessed that since the split from the father of her children, Reece Hawkins, she has been throwing herself into taking care of her kids while also working non-stop.

“I think because of the breakup, I’ve been trying to keep myself busy and not really taking time to think about how I’m actually feeling,” the fitness coach confessed.

Tammy then goes on to slam the online trolls who have been making things up and posting what she refers to as “nasty” comments on her Instagram page. The model says that those comments and speculation were unnecessary as she explained that you shouldn’t really judge anyone until you walk a mile in their shoes.

“You just never know what someone is going through, it’s a reminder to be kind always. There are people who go through worse things than this at the end of the day.”

The model, who has posed in items from Khloe Kardashian’s Good American line, then told her fans that this incident will not define her but she will instead use it to grow and become a stronger person.

The video was posted yesterday to Tammy’s YouTube page but has already been viewed 279,000 times and has received over 1,700 comments. Many of the comments come from Tammy’s fans who realize that she made a mistake and are happy that she explained herself and owned up to everything.

Tammy seems to be pretty popular on social media with over 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube as well as 8 million-plus Instagram followers.