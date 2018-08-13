Khloe Kardashian Sports Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Makes Out With Tristan Thompson In Mexico

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons also joined the pair on their getaway.

By the looks of things, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship is going smoothly right now.

The pair, who have been plagued by Tristan’s infidelity since before the birth of their daughter True, appeared to be smitten with one another on a recent getaway to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Photos published by the Daily Mail show the pair vacationing together with Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons and the two just couldn’t keep their hands off of each other.

Yesterday, Khloe and Tristan were caught in multiple make-out sessions with one being in the pool and another in an outdoor area. Khloe looked chic in a black one-piece swimsuit that showed off her million-dollar curves. and it appeared as though the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went makeup free as she switched between hanging in the swimming pool and lounging poolside.

The reality star also wore a brown straw hat and an oversized pair of sunglasses for the occasion. When she wasn’t in the pool, Khloe wrapped up in a white beach towel. Thompson also played the part of a vacationer in a pair of patterned board shorts. The NBA star even snapped a few photos of himself and Khloe caught in a lip lock.

Kendall Jenner and her rumored beau, Ben Simmons, also appeared to be having a great time on the trip. Jenner showed off her slim figure in a tiffany blue bikini that left very little to the imagination. In between dips in the ocean, the model slicked her hair back in a high bun and sported a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson passionately kiss in pool as he takes loved-up selfies in Mexico https://t.co/j8KK9siHox — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 13, 2018

Like his NBA counterpart, Simmons also sported a pair of multi-colored board shorts from Nike. When they weren’t lounging by the pool, Kendall and Ben took turns riding jet skis with a few other pals who also joined the sisters on the trip.

Prior to the getaway to Mexico, Kendall and Khloe attended sister Kylie’s epic 21st birthday bash. Both siblings also took time to post heartfelt tributes to the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner klan, with Kendall posting a message first on her Instagram page.

“happy 21st birthday to my tiny sister! i love being in your presence,” the model wrote.

Khloe’s post came a few days after Kylie’s 21st birthday with a pair of selfies of herself and Kylie.

“I think we all celebrated our 21st birthday together!!! My life would be nothing if I didn’t have you???? I love you Kylie,” the Good American co-founder wrote.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on Sundays on E!