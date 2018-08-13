‘Jersey Shore’ Star Reunited With Ex-Love In Sweet Instagram Pic

One of the stars of MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has reunited with his former love, and the two showed off their rekindled romance on Instagram.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro showed off some adorable and sweet photos during a romantic San Juan, Puerto Rico, vacation with his former ex Jen Harley.

The couple took the romantic getaway with their 4-month-old old daughter Ariana Sky in tow. The Jersey Shore star posted a sweet photo of his family taken on a tropical beach on his Instagram Story on August 12.

On Saturday, August 11, Magro shared a video of him and Jen riding a WaveRunner. The same day, the two were in attendance at a mutual pal’s wedding.

E! News reported that the couple had reunited in July, “wanting things to work out for the baby’s sake.” Prior to this vacation, the couple and their daughter celebrated the Fourth of July holiday together in New Jersey.

The couple reconciled after months of both personal and legal drama for the twosome.

Harley and Magro broke up in late April after a social media fight, three weeks after Jen gave birth to their daughter.

She was also a suspect in a battery investigation for allegedly spitting on and hitting the Jersey Shore star during a Planet Hollywood event three weeks before the incident in the car. Magro and Harley allegedly got into a physical altercation during the filming of Season 2 of MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in Las Vegas on June 7. The charges against Harley, in that case, were later dropped.

Magro was later allegedly dragged by Harley’s car after the two had a fight after leaving a barbeque on June 24. The incident reportedly left the reality star injured and Harley jailed.

Magro’s Jersey Shore castmate Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi allegedly admitted she was “worried” about her longtime friend. who suffered heartbreak during the show’s original series during his on-again, off-again relationship with Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

Hollywood Life reported that a source close to the reality star noted, “Snooki’s entire life changed for the better when she became a parent and she wants the same for Ronnie. It hurts Nicole to see Ronnie struggling. She hopes that Ronnie calms down and becomes the amazing father she knows he can be.”

“Snooki is worried sick about Ronnie,” her pal remarked to Hollywood Life. “She desperately wants him to be safe and to take better care of his daughter.”

Season 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation debuts August 23 on MTV.