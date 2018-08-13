Michael Avenatti On His Presidential Chances And Policies: ‘I Should Be Taken Seriously’

Avenatti is getting really serious about a 2020 presidential run.

Michael Avenatti says he “should be taken seriously” as a candidate for the 2020 presidential elections, according to ABC News.

Avenatti, who shot to media attention as the attorney of adult star Stormy Daniels, has been getting increasingly vocal about wanting to contest the next presidential election on a Democratic ticket. As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, he addressed a group of Democratic representatives in Iowa earlier this week, calling on them to fight Donald Trump’s rhetoric-driven administration with equal gusto.

And now in an interview with ABC News, Avenatti has claimed that there is no reason that he could not become America’s next president. Citing his career as someone who has taken on powerful opponents and defeated them in the courthouse, Avenatti said the platform is set up for him to come and take the American public attention by storm.

“There are a number of reasons I should be taken seriously. For over 18 years, I’ve been fighting on behalf of Davids versus Goliaths, some of the largest corporations in the world, con men, fraudsters. I’ve had great success.”

Also in an apparent dig at President Trump, who had no history in public service before he became president, Avenatti said that his history of having represented various clients as a lawyer will hold him in good stead.

“I’m a student of the law,” he said.

“I’m very well-versed in a lot of issues that are at the forefront of our society right now. Environmental, issues, issues relating to the Supreme Court, issues relating to working people. And so I think that that also qualifies me.”

Avenatti has not been shy to share his distaste for Donald Trump or his policies. Since taking over as Daniels’ lawyer in her lawsuit against the president and his former lawyer Michael Cohen, he has been critical of the president on a number of occasions. Now he is testing waters for a 2020 run, with his visit to Iowa to meet Democratic fundraisers being the first step.

When asked by ABC White House correspondent Jonathan Karl about what his policies would be, however, Avenatti didn’t go into much detail. He claimed that he would fight for universal healthcare but attempted to deflect questions on he planned to get there. On immigration, Avenatti said that asking for the abolishment for Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE), which has come under increasing attack for executing Trump’s border policy of separating families, was too much, claiming that he would want to curtail the agency’s power instead.

On trade, Avenatti seemed to support Trump, saying America had signed several trade agreements over the past years which put the country in a disadvantageous position.

Only time will tell if Americans warm up to Michael Avenatti as a possible presidential candidate, but there is little doubt that he is taking himself seriously.