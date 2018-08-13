Jax Taylor Posts Steamy Photo Of Fiancée Brittany Cartwright During ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Vacation In Mexico

The Bravo reality stars snuck in some alone time while filming in Puerto Vallarta with their co-stars.

Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor is enjoying the sights in Mexico. The longtime SUR bartender is filming the seventh season of the Bravo reality show in Puerto Vallarta with his fellow cast mates, including fiancée Brittany Cartwright. Taylor has posted several cast photos from the trip, but he also used the opportunity to show off Britt’s fit physique after the couple recently got into high gear to get in shape for their upcoming wedding.

Jax Taylor posted an Instagram photo taken in the reality TV couple’s hotel room, which showed off his future wife’s bare (and very sculpted) back as she looked out at the incredible view from the couple’s suite. The sultry shot comes complete with a head full of wet hair that is dripping down Brittany’s back.

Taylor captioned the post, “My beautiful fiancé! What a view.”

The near-nude post comes after Brittany Cartwright shared several much more PG-rated pics of the couple enjoying some romantic time in a gorgeous infinity pool during a break from filming with the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast. Cartwright wore a neon orange bikini for those shots, which include one of her and her fiancé gazing lovingly at one another.

You can see Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s steamy and sweet vacation photos below.

I ???? YOU. A post shared by Brittany Cartwright???? (@brittany) on Aug 9, 2018 at 6:01pm PDT

While Jax Taylor only has his eyes on his fiancé, he couldn’t resist posting a photo of the rest of the Vanderpump Rules females with their topless backs to the camera while swimming at Hotel Mousai in Mexico. Taylor captioned that Instagram pic with the disclaimer that he was only posting it because cast mate Ariana Madix’s body language was “priceless.” Madix, the longtime girlfriend of Taylor’s BFF Tom Sandoval, is the only Vanderpump Rules female who isn’t topless in the photo.

Some of the other stars in the revealing pic include Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, Kristen Doute, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, and of course Jax’s one and only, Brittany. Taylor also teased that after seven years together, he thinks they finally have “the perfect traveling group” for Vanderpump Rules road trips.

Vanderpump Rules fans will have to wait a while to see how the trip to Mexico plays into the upcoming season of the show. Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding planning will also be featured on the show, and Jax’s proposal to his longtime love was even filmed in front of Bravo’s cameras.

The premiere date for Vanderpump Rules Season 7 has not yet been announced by Bravo.