Bollywood Star Jacqueline Fernandez’s Pole Dancing Fitness Routine Sets Instagram On Fire

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez always keeps her Instagram feed hopping with behind-the-scenes snaps, personal photos, and loads of videos that keep her more than 20 million followers waiting for the next installment. A particular thing that Fernandez shares regularly are short videos related to her workout routines. Being regarded as having one of the best bodies in Bollywood, Fernandez is constantly exercising and trying out new things to stay in shape, such as yoga, Pilates, boxing, and even pole dancing.

Fernandez didn’t really get into pole dancing until she was preparing for the film Reload, in which she was to perform a pole dance for co-star Sidharth Malhotra. Fernandez spent three days taking pole dancing classes to help look more professional, according to Bollywood Checkpoint, but then continued putting in more practice on her own until she felt as though she looked like she really knew what she was doing. After the filming for the scene was completed, Fernandez maintained it as a part of her fitness routine because it worked different sets of muscles than her existing training routine did, and kept her feeling very limber.

Fernandez, born in Sri Lanka, was their 2006 Miss Universe representative. She holds a degree in mass communication from the University of Sydney, which she used to help land a job as a television reporter after returning home from school. Shortly after, she began accepting some modeling jobs, and eventually that all lead to an audition for the 2009 film, Aladin, which she landed. Her first commercial success didn’t arrive until she appeared in the 2011 thriller, Murder 2, which is when her acting career took off, making her one of the most in-demand actresses in Bollywood.

Fernandez is very open in the press regarding her family life, her political and personal views, as well as her upbringing in a multi-racial family of Burghers that practices Catholicism, as can be seen in her Times of India interview.

“I am similar to my dad in the way that I am protective about my family and would easily take a bullet for them. Even with my brothers, I always make sure they are secure and taken care of even though they are older than me. Financially, I take care of my family, and whatever is mine is theirs.”

Fernandez has 24 acting credits to her name according to her IMDB page, with three movies released this year alone, and two more in post-production. When she isn’t working on films, Fernandez is a brand ambassador for several companies, makes sporadic television appearances on programs such as Dance Deewane, and is a supporter of PETA.