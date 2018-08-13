Jennifer Aniston ‘Ecstatic’ That Brad Pitt’s Ex Angelina Jolie Is Miserable, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Jen and Brad have remained, er, friends since their divorce.

Jennifer Aniston is happy, dare we say, ecstatic, at all of the misery and drama Angelina Jolie is going through amid her divorce from Jen’s old pal Brad Pitt, Radar Online is reporting.

An insider source tells the magazine that, though Jen would never admit it, she’s secretly thrilled to see Brad Pitt’s ex suffer. As is always the case with information from anonymous, “insider” sources, it’s difficult to verify. And some magazines do a better job of verifying this information than others.

But either way, if the source is to be believed, Jen is ankle-deep in schadenfreude – that is, deriving pleasure from the pain of others. In this case, Angelina Jolie.

“Jen’s in a very positive place right now. She’s privately ecstatic to see Angelina at rock bottom.”

There could be a couple of reasons for that. One reason could be that Jen and Brad, though they’ve been divorced for over a decade, remain, well, Friends (see what we did there?). As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jen has had Brad’s back throughout the divorce drama. Sources say the pair text each other on the regular, and at one point they were even rumored to have gotten remarried. Of course, that would have been impossible, considering that Angelina and Brad haven’t even finalized their own divorce yet.

Angelina Jolie Has Sudden Money Issues in Brad Pitt Divorce https://t.co/idbMoThKC1 — TMZ (@TMZ) August 11, 2018

Or, as Radar Online claims, Jen is loving watching Angelina suffer because she (Jen) has a beef with Angelina. Specifically, the magazine claims, Angelina “stole” Brad from Jennifer on the set of 2004’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Since then, says the source, Jen’s been waiting for Brad and Angelina’s relationship to “implode.”

“She never doubted Angie would self-destruct eventually, even when she was at her most smug and supposedly loved-up with Brad. This is a woman Jen views as pure evil, so is she happy to see her miserable and getting the payback she deserves? You bet she is.”

Just how bad are things over in Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt Divorce Land? Angelina’s latest tactic is to claim that she’s broke, thanks to Brad Pitt not paying enough child support.

As Page Six reports, Angelina claims, through her lawyers, that Brad Pitt hasn’t paid “meaningful” child support since the couple parted ways in 2016. Pitt disputes that: He says he’s given Jolie over $9 million, $8 million of which was a “loan” to help her buy a new house. Jolie’s lawyers claim that a loan is not the same as child support.

Regardless of how it’s all shaking out, Jen is thrilled that Jolie is suffering in this.