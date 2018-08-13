‘Riverdale’ Scores Big At Teen Choice Awards 2018

Who else took home the night's coveted surfboards?

The 2018 Teen Choice Awards honored some of the biggest names in music, movies, and televisions for an audience that used social media to push forward their favorites to score the night’s big prizes. After voting online and hashtagging their favorite stars, surfboards were handed out at the annual awards show, which was held at The Forum in Los Angeles on August 12.

Riverdale scored big with the crowd, nabbing Choice Drama TV Show, Choice Drama Actor for Cole Sprouse and Actress for Lili Reinhart, and Choice TV Villain for Mark Consuelos.

Hosted by Nick Cannon and Lele Pons, the show featured a mix of music, movies, and television stars that are hot with the teen crowd.

Check out some of the winners announced during the awards below. The full list of winners is available via People Magazine.

Choice Action Movie

WINNER: Avengers: Infinity War

Justice League

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Tomb Raider

Choice Action Movie Actor

Chris Evans – Avengers: Infinity War

Dylan O’Brien – Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Henry Cavill – Justice League

John Boyega – Pacific Rim: Uprising

WINNER: Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Infinity War

Tom Holland – Avengers: Infinity War

Choice Action Movie Actress

Alicia Vikander – Tomb Raider

Amy Adams – Justice League

Elizabeth Olsen – Avengers: Infinity War

Gal Gadot – Justice League

WINNER: Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Infinity War

Zoe Saldana – Avengers: Infinity War

Choice Sci-Fi Movie

WINNER: Black Panther

Blade Runner 2049

Rampage

Ready Player One

Thor: Ragnarok

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor

Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther

WINNER: Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Ragnarok

Dwayne Johnson – Rampage

Mark Ruffalo – Thor: Ragnarok

Ryan Gosling – Blade Runner 2049

Tye Sheridan – Ready Player One

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress

Danai Gurira – Black Panther

WINNER: Letitia Wright – Black Panther

Lupita Nyong’o – Black Panther

Naomie Harris – Rampage

Olivia Cooke – Ready Player One

Tessa Thompson – Thor: Ragnarok

Choice Fantasy Movie

A Wrinkle in Time

WINNER: Coco

Peter Rabbit

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor

WINNER: Anthony Gonzalez – Coco

Gael García Bernal – Coco

James Corden – Peter Rabbit

John Boyega – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mark Hamill – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Oscar Isaac – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress

WINNER: Carrie Fisher – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mindy Kaling – A Wrinkle in Time

Oprah Winfrey – A Wrinkle in Time

Reese Witherspoon – A Wrinkle in Time

Storm Reid – A Wrinkle in Time

Choice Drama Movie

A Quiet Place

Midnight Sun

Murder on the Orient Express

WINNER: The Greatest Showman

Truth or Dare

Wonder

Choice Drama Movie Actor

Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman

Jacob Tremblay – Wonder

Leslie Odom Jr. – Murder on the Orient Express

Patrick Schwarzenegger – Midnight Sun

Timothée Chalamet – Lady Bird

WINNER: Zac Efron – The Greatest Showman

Choice Drama Movie Actress

Bella Thorne – Midnight Sun

Daisy Ridley – Murder on the Orient Express

Julia Roberts – Wonder

Lucy Hale – Truth or Dare

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

WINNER: Zendaya – The Greatest Showman

Choice Comedy Movie

Daddy’s Home 2

I Feel Pretty

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

WINNER: Love, Simon

Overboard

Pitch Perfect 3

Choice Comedy Movie Actor

WINNER: Dwayne Johnson – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Eugenio Derbez – Overboard

Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Kevin Hart – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Mark Wahlberg – Daddy’s Home 2

Will Ferrell – Daddy’s Home 2

Choice Comedy Movie Actress

Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty

Anna Faris – Overboard

WINNER: Anna Kendrick – Pitch Perfect 3

Hailee Steinfeld – Pitch Perfect 3

Karen Gillan – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Rebel Wilson – Pitch Perfect 3

Choice Movie Villain

Adam Driver – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Aiden Gillen – Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Bill Skarsgard – IT

Cate Blanchett – Thor: Ragnarok

Josh Brolin – Avengers: Infinity War

WINNER: Michael B. Jordan – Black Panther

Choice Breakout Movie Star

Keala Settle – The Greatest Showman

Kelly Marie Tran – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Letitia Wright – Black Panther

WINNER: Nick Robinson – Love, Simon

Olivia Cooke – Ready Player One

Sophia Lillis – IT

Choice Movie Ship

Bella Thorne & Patrick Schwarzenegger – Midnight Sun

Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong’o – Black Panther

Dylan O’Brien & Kaya Scodelario – Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Nick Robinson & Keiynan Lonsdale – Love, Simon

Sophia Lillis & Jeremy Ray Taylor – IT

WINNERS: Zac Efron & Zendaya, The Greatest Showman

Choice Drama TV Show

Empire

Famous in Love

WINNER: Riverdale

Star

The Fosters

This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actor

WINNER: Cole Sprouse — Riverdale

Freddie Highmore — The Good Doctor

Jesse Williams — Grey’s Anatomy

Jussie Smollett — Empire

K.J. Apa — Riverdale

Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actress

Bella Thorne — Famous in Love

Camila Mendes — Riverdale

Chrissy Metz — This Is Us

WINNER: Lili Reinhart — Riverdale

Maia Mitchell — The Fosters

Ryan Destiny — Star

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

iZombie

WINNER: Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Stranger Things

Supernatural

The 100

The Originals

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Bob Morley — The 100

Dominic Sherwood — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Finn Wolfhard — Stranger Things

Gaten Matarazzo — Stranger Things

Joseph Morgan — The Originals

WINNER: Matthew Daddario — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

Eliza Taylor — The 100

Emeraude Toubia — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Katherine McNamara — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Lana Parrilla — Once Upon a Time

WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things

Rose McIver — iZombie

Choice TV Villain

WINNER: Mark Consuelos – Riverdale

Anna Hopkins – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Cameron Monaghan – Gotham

Gabrielle Anwar – Once Upon a Time

Mind Flayer – Stranger Things

Odette Annable – Supergirl

Choice Action TV Show

Arrow

Gotham

Lethal Weapon

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Supergirl

WINNER: The Flash

Choice Action TV Actor

Chris Wood — Supergirl

Damon Wayans — Lethal Weapon

David Mazouz — Gotham

WINNER: Grant Gustin — The Flash

Lucas Till — MacGyver

Stephen Amell — Arrow

Choice Action TV Actress

Caity Lotz — DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Candice Patton — The Flash

Chloe Bennet — Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Danielle Panabaker — The Flash

Emily Bett Rickards — Arrow

WINNER: Melissa Benoist — Supergirl

Choice Comedy TV Show

black-ish

Fuller House

Jane the Virgin

Modern Family

WINNER: The Big Bang Theory

The Good Place

Choice Comedy TV Actor

Andy Samberg — Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Anthony Anderson — black-ish

Elias Harger — Fuller House

Hudson Yang — Fresh Off the Boat

WINNER: Jaime Camil — Jane the Virgin

Rico Rodriguez — Modern Family

Choice Comedy TV Actress

America Ferrera — Superstore

Candace Cameron Bure — Fuller House

WINNER: Gina Rodriguez — Jane the Virgin

Kristen Bell — The Good Place

Sarah Hyland — Modern Family

Yara Shahidi — blackish, grown-ish

Choice Reality TV Show

WINNER: Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Lip Sync Battle

MasterChef Junior

The Four: Battle for Stardom

The Voice

Total Divas

Choice Throwback TV Show

Dawson’s Creek

WINNER: Friends

Gossip Girl

One Tree Hill

That ’70s Show

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Choice TV Ship

WINNER: Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – Riverdale

Grant Gustin & Candice Patton – The Flash

K.J. Apa & Camila Mendes – Riverdale

Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things

Stephen Amell & Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow

Choice Male Artist

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

WINNER: Louis Tomlinson

Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes

Choice Female Artist

Ariana Grande

WINNER: Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Demi Lovato

Dua Lipa

Taylor Swift

Choice Music Group

WINNER: 5 Seconds of Summer

Fifth Harmony

Florida Georgia Line

Maroon 5

Migos

Why Don’t We

Choice Country Artist

Blake Shelton

WINNER: Carrie Underwood

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist

Calvin Harris

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

Steve Aoki

WINNER: The Chainsmokers

Zedd

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist

WINNER: Cardi B

Childish Gambino

Drake

Khalid

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

Choice Rock Artist

WINNER: Imagine Dragons

Panic! At the Disco

Paramore

Portugal. The Man

twenty-one pilots

X Ambassadors

Choice Collaboration

Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line) – “Meant to Be”

Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B) – “Finesse (Remix)”

Taylor Swift (feat. Ed Sheeran & Future) – “End Game”

The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – “Pray for Me” (Black Panther soundtrack)

WINNERS: Zac Efron & Zendaya – “Rewrite the Stars” (The Greatest Showman soundtrack)

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – “The Middle”

Choice Pop Song

“Delicate” – Taylor Swift

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” – The Backstreet Boys

WINNER: “In My Blood” – Shawn Mendes

“No Excuses” – Meghan Trainor

“No Tears Left to Cry” – Ariana Grande

“This Is Me” – Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble