‘Riverdale’ Scores Big At Teen Choice Awards 2018

The 2018 Teen Choice Awards honored some of the biggest names in music, movies, and televisions for an audience that used social media to push forward their favorites to score the night’s big prizes. After voting online and hashtagging their favorite stars, surfboards were handed out at the annual awards show, which was held at The Forum in Los Angeles on August 12.
Riverdale scored big with the crowd, nabbing Choice Drama TV Show, Choice Drama Actor for Cole Sprouse and Actress for Lili Reinhart, and Choice TV Villain for Mark Consuelos.
Hosted by Nick Cannon and Lele Pons, the show featured a mix of music, movies, and television stars that are hot with the teen crowd.
Check out some of the winners announced during the awards below. The full list of winners is available via People Magazine.
Choice Action Movie
WINNER: Avengers: Infinity War
Justice League
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Pacific Rim: Uprising
Tomb Raider
Choice Action Movie Actor
Chris Evans – Avengers: Infinity War
Dylan O’Brien – Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Henry Cavill – Justice League
John Boyega – Pacific Rim: Uprising
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Infinity War
Tom Holland – Avengers: Infinity War
Choice Action Movie Actress
Alicia Vikander – Tomb Raider
Amy Adams – Justice League
Elizabeth Olsen – Avengers: Infinity War
Gal Gadot – Justice League
WINNER: Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Infinity War
Zoe Saldana – Avengers: Infinity War
Choice Sci-Fi Movie
WINNER: Black Panther
Blade Runner 2049
Rampage
Ready Player One
Thor: Ragnarok
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor
Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther
WINNER: Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Ragnarok
Dwayne Johnson – Rampage
Mark Ruffalo – Thor: Ragnarok
Ryan Gosling – Blade Runner 2049
Tye Sheridan – Ready Player One
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress
Danai Gurira – Black Panther
WINNER: Letitia Wright – Black Panther
Lupita Nyong’o – Black Panther
Naomie Harris – Rampage
Olivia Cooke – Ready Player One
Tessa Thompson – Thor: Ragnarok
Choice Fantasy Movie
A Wrinkle in Time
WINNER: Coco
Peter Rabbit
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Choice Fantasy Movie Actor
WINNER: Anthony Gonzalez – Coco
Gael García Bernal – Coco
James Corden – Peter Rabbit
John Boyega – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mark Hamill – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Oscar Isaac – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Choice Fantasy Movie Actress
WINNER: Carrie Fisher – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mindy Kaling – A Wrinkle in Time
Oprah Winfrey – A Wrinkle in Time
Reese Witherspoon – A Wrinkle in Time
Storm Reid – A Wrinkle in Time
Choice Drama Movie
A Quiet Place
Midnight Sun
Murder on the Orient Express
WINNER: The Greatest Showman
Truth or Dare
Wonder
Choice Drama Movie Actor
Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman
Jacob Tremblay – Wonder
Leslie Odom Jr. – Murder on the Orient Express
Patrick Schwarzenegger – Midnight Sun
Timothée Chalamet – Lady Bird
WINNER: Zac Efron – The Greatest Showman
Choice Drama Movie Actress
Bella Thorne – Midnight Sun
Daisy Ridley – Murder on the Orient Express
Julia Roberts – Wonder
Lucy Hale – Truth or Dare
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
WINNER: Zendaya – The Greatest Showman
Choice Comedy Movie
Daddy’s Home 2
I Feel Pretty
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
WINNER: Love, Simon
Overboard
Pitch Perfect 3
Choice Comedy Movie Actor
WINNER: Dwayne Johnson – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Eugenio Derbez – Overboard
Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Kevin Hart – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Mark Wahlberg – Daddy’s Home 2
Will Ferrell – Daddy’s Home 2
Choice Comedy Movie Actress
Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty
Anna Faris – Overboard
WINNER: Anna Kendrick – Pitch Perfect 3
Hailee Steinfeld – Pitch Perfect 3
Karen Gillan – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Rebel Wilson – Pitch Perfect 3
Choice Movie Villain
Adam Driver – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Aiden Gillen – Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Bill Skarsgard – IT
Cate Blanchett – Thor: Ragnarok
Josh Brolin – Avengers: Infinity War
WINNER: Michael B. Jordan – Black Panther
Choice Breakout Movie Star
Keala Settle – The Greatest Showman
Kelly Marie Tran – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Letitia Wright – Black Panther
WINNER: Nick Robinson – Love, Simon
Olivia Cooke – Ready Player One
Sophia Lillis – IT
Choice Movie Ship
Bella Thorne & Patrick Schwarzenegger – Midnight Sun
Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong’o – Black Panther
Dylan O’Brien & Kaya Scodelario – Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Nick Robinson & Keiynan Lonsdale – Love, Simon
Sophia Lillis & Jeremy Ray Taylor – IT
WINNERS: Zac Efron & Zendaya, The Greatest Showman
Choice Drama TV Show
Empire
Famous in Love
WINNER: Riverdale
Star
The Fosters
This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actor
WINNER: Cole Sprouse — Riverdale
Freddie Highmore — The Good Doctor
Jesse Williams — Grey’s Anatomy
Jussie Smollett — Empire
K.J. Apa — Riverdale
Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actress
Bella Thorne — Famous in Love
Camila Mendes — Riverdale
Chrissy Metz — This Is Us
WINNER: Lili Reinhart — Riverdale
Maia Mitchell — The Fosters
Ryan Destiny — Star
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
iZombie
WINNER: Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Stranger Things
Supernatural
The 100
The Originals
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
Bob Morley — The 100
Dominic Sherwood — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Finn Wolfhard — Stranger Things
Gaten Matarazzo — Stranger Things
Joseph Morgan — The Originals
WINNER: Matthew Daddario — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
Eliza Taylor — The 100
Emeraude Toubia — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Katherine McNamara — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Lana Parrilla — Once Upon a Time
WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things
Rose McIver — iZombie
Choice TV Villain
WINNER: Mark Consuelos – Riverdale
Anna Hopkins – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Cameron Monaghan – Gotham
Gabrielle Anwar – Once Upon a Time
Mind Flayer – Stranger Things
Odette Annable – Supergirl
Choice Action TV Show
Arrow
Gotham
Lethal Weapon
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Supergirl
WINNER: The Flash
Choice Action TV Actor
Chris Wood — Supergirl
Damon Wayans — Lethal Weapon
David Mazouz — Gotham
WINNER: Grant Gustin — The Flash
Lucas Till — MacGyver
Stephen Amell — Arrow
Choice Action TV Actress
Caity Lotz — DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Candice Patton — The Flash
Chloe Bennet — Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Danielle Panabaker — The Flash
Emily Bett Rickards — Arrow
WINNER: Melissa Benoist — Supergirl
Choice Comedy TV Show
black-ish
Fuller House
Jane the Virgin
Modern Family
WINNER: The Big Bang Theory
The Good Place
Choice Comedy TV Actor
Andy Samberg — Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson — black-ish
Elias Harger — Fuller House
Hudson Yang — Fresh Off the Boat
WINNER: Jaime Camil — Jane the Virgin
Rico Rodriguez — Modern Family
Choice Comedy TV Actress
America Ferrera — Superstore
Candace Cameron Bure — Fuller House
WINNER: Gina Rodriguez — Jane the Virgin
Kristen Bell — The Good Place
Sarah Hyland — Modern Family
Yara Shahidi — blackish, grown-ish
Choice Reality TV Show
WINNER: Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Lip Sync Battle
MasterChef Junior
The Four: Battle for Stardom
The Voice
Total Divas
Choice Throwback TV Show
Dawson’s Creek
WINNER: Friends
Gossip Girl
One Tree Hill
That ’70s Show
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Choice TV Ship
WINNER: Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – Riverdale
Grant Gustin & Candice Patton – The Flash
K.J. Apa & Camila Mendes – Riverdale
Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things
Stephen Amell & Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow
Choice Male Artist
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
WINNER: Louis Tomlinson
Niall Horan
Shawn Mendes
Choice Female Artist
Ariana Grande
WINNER: Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Demi Lovato
Dua Lipa
Taylor Swift
Choice Music Group
WINNER: 5 Seconds of Summer
Fifth Harmony
Florida Georgia Line
Maroon 5
Migos
Why Don’t We
Choice Country Artist
Blake Shelton
WINNER: Carrie Underwood
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Choice Electronic/Dance Artist
Calvin Harris
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
Steve Aoki
WINNER: The Chainsmokers
Zedd
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist
WINNER: Cardi B
Childish Gambino
Drake
Khalid
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone
Choice Rock Artist
WINNER: Imagine Dragons
Panic! At the Disco
Paramore
Portugal. The Man
twenty-one pilots
X Ambassadors
Choice Collaboration
Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line) – “Meant to Be”
Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B) – “Finesse (Remix)”
Taylor Swift (feat. Ed Sheeran & Future) – “End Game”
The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – “Pray for Me” (Black Panther soundtrack)
WINNERS: Zac Efron & Zendaya – “Rewrite the Stars” (The Greatest Showman soundtrack)
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – “The Middle”
Choice Pop Song
“Delicate” – Taylor Swift
“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” – The Backstreet Boys
WINNER: “In My Blood” – Shawn Mendes
“No Excuses” – Meghan Trainor
“No Tears Left to Cry” – Ariana Grande
“This Is Me” – Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble