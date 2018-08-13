Bethenny Frankel Spotted With Mystery Man Hours After Dennis Shields’ Death, Did ‘RHONY’ Star Dump Her Ex?

Is Bethenny Frankel dating someone else?

Over the weekend, after news broke of the death of The Real Housewives of New York City star’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields, a man was seen pulling into her vacation home in The Hamptons.

Radar Online shared photos of the mystery man with readers on August 12, revealing that Frankel was visited by the man on Friday just hours after the passing of her former flame.

Frankel’s late love interest, who filmed scenes for The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 months ago, was found dead of a suspected opioid overdose on Friday morning at his Trump Tower apartment in the Big Apple.

According to the report, Frankel has been laying low since news broke of Dennis’ sudden passing. However, friends and family members of the reality star have been privately showing up to her vacation home to show their support as she deals with the shocking circumstances.

Following news of Shields’ death, reports began surfacing which suggested that the banker had attempted to avoid his death by having his assistant administer Narcan. Unfortunately, the medication did not begin working soon enough and he ultimately suffered a drug overdose.

While the exact relationship status of Frankel and Shields was unknown at the time he died, things reportedly took a turn for the worse between them before his overdose.

Hats on to Orlando A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Aug 2, 2018 at 2:37pm PDT

“He bought a ring and took her to dinner to feel her out and it became obvious to him that she’d never marry him and it left Dennis heartbroken,” a source told Radar Online.

Frankel and Shields’ relationship began in 2016 after he split from estranged wife Jill.

“Dennis was head over heels in love with Bethenny. He died of a broken heart,” the insider claimed.

During a recent episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Frankel was seen speaking of her relationship with Shields, suggesting that she was breaking up with him and cutting him off for three months.

“I am going 90 days without talking to Dennis,” she told her co-stars on the show.

Shields’ estranged wife, Jill, has released a couple of statements in regard to his shocking death but when it comes to Frankel, she hasn’t addressed the sad news publicly at all quite yet.

To see more of Bethenny Frankel, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.