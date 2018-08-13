‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Star Calls Her Sister A ‘Raging B***h’

The latest episode of the E! series shows the sisters' relationship becoming even more fractured.

Tensions came to an all-time-high between Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian during the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians after the oldest sister of the clan was called a “raging bi**h” by her siblings.

“Kourtney’s got a new boyfriend and a new therapist and I don’t know which one’s the problem, but she’s a different human being,” said Kim Kardashian on the series. Kim was referring to her big sister’s now-ex lover Younes Bendjima.

“We all have different realities of what goes on when we have our fights,” said Kim. “We all communicate really weird, and we just don’t ever express what’s really bothering us and we all walk on eggshells around each other.”

“We always just sweep things under the rug and we don’t talk anything through,” added Khloe. “That’s just what this family does.”

Kim Kardashian suggested that she, Kourtney, and Khloe head to therapy together to try and hash out their differences. Kourtney seemed disinterested in the idea and shot her sisters down, prompting Khloe to remark that if Kourtney wasn’t interested in therapy, she couldn’t “force her” to go.

During the episode, Kourtney broke down into tears, explaining that she felt like her sisters didn’t have her back.

“They don’t take my feelings into consideration,” she said to the camera. “I don’t even want to be around my sisters because it just gives me anxiety.”

Kourtney eventually agreed to a session with a family therapist, but during the session, Kim slammed her sister by remarking that she puts forward the idea of wanting to be calm and happy, but in reality, she was acting just the opposite.

Khloe was particularly saddened that she felt her big sister was a “different person.”

“Kourtney and I have a really special bond,” she explained. “I haven’t felt that from her in the last couple of months and that’s been frustrating for me. But I do feel a major disconnect between her and I specifically, and I would like to understand what that is.”

While they all agreed to try to be more sensitive with each other, each sister left the therapy session feeling just as unsettled as before.

Kourtney revealed to People Magazine that she was “definitely on a journey of just really working on myself” when the episode was filmed.

“I think I just couldn’t take it anymore,” she added. “I felt like we needed to make a change and not be so critical. We’ve always been a family who will do anything for each other and we know that at the end of the day, but sometimes there’s criticism and I felt not good hanging out with them every day.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!