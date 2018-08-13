How Prince William & Kate Middleton Convinced Prince Harry And Ex Chelsy Davy To Break Up

A new book by royal biographer Angela Levin details why it didn't work out.

Before Meghan Markle became the talk of royal gossipers around the world, there was another woman who many believed would occupy the position Meghan now seems to relish.

Prince Harry’s ex, Chelsy Davy, dated him on and off for nearly seven years before parting ways in 2011. It was the same year that Prince William married Kate Middleton. Seven years after their split, royal biographer Angela Levin has revealed that it was not a coincidence.

According to Levin’s new book, Harry: Conversations with the Prince, it was while attending the wedding of the royal couple that Davy realized that she was not cut out for such a life. Prince Harry had taken the Zimbabwe-born former lawyer as his “plus one” to Prince William’s wedding with Kate, which is when she realized it was all too much for her, reports the Mirror.

“A friend revealed that seeing the enormity and pomp of the day convinced Chelsy that she and Harry had been right to separate,” Levin wrote in the new book, adding that although Prince Harry and Davy had way too much in common, the latter worried about being stripped of any personal life if she were to marry the prince.

“Although they had a lot in common, she saw clearly that because they came from such different worlds it could never have worked, especially as she valued her privacy and guarded it so carefully.”

How Prince William and Kate Middleton influenced Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy's break up https://t.co/7fLmTbxz4k — Cosmopolitan UK (@CosmopolitanUK) August 13, 2018

Davy, the daughter of a South African safari farmer and former Coca-Cola model, attended Stowe School in Buckinghamshire, where she met the prince. The two dated on and off for several years, but Davy did not relish the media attention and pressure that came as a result of their relationship. She previously told the Times that she simply couldn’t cope with what the relationship demanded of her.

“It was so full-on. Crazy and scary and uncomfortable. “I found it very difficult when I was bad. I couldn’t cope. I was young, I was trying to be a normal kid and it was horrible.”

It has also been reported that Prince Harry made a final call to his ex in the days leading up to his wedding with Meghan, according to Vanity Fair. During the call, both of them acknowledged that he was moving on. The call left Chelsy “quite emotional,” the publication reported, and she “almost didn’t make it to the wedding.”

However, Chelsy attended her former boyfriend’s wedding with Meghan Markle back in May, wishing the duo all the best for their future together.