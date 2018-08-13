Halle Berry Once Again Proves She Only Gets More Stunning With Age In Revealing Instagram Photo

On Sunday, actress Halle Berry posted a sizzling snap on Instagram in which she flashes major underboob, writes The Sun.

The Catwoman star, who turns 52 on August 14 and is a mother of two, proves to women all over the world that age is just a number in the photo she captioned “Lazy Sunday.”

In the photo, she’s wearing a sheer, wet shirt and tiny, black panties. She’s pulling the shirt up to reveal a flat, toned belly and a hint of underboob. Her long, wavy hair spills over her face and shoulders and she has her eyes closed and her mouth slightly parted. Needless to say, the sensational snap earned her plenty of compliments.

One fan commented, “My lord! You’re absolutely beautiful” while another said, “If you’re ever in Philadelphia I’d love to take ya to dinner.”

Most people were struck speechless by the photo and just sent her several heart or fire emojis.

Lazy Sunday ✨✨ A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Aug 12, 2018 at 2:10pm PDT

The stunning actress habitually shows off her enviable body and curves. She is a fan of health and fitness and sticks to a rigorous regime of yoga, martial arts, and boxing, among other forms of exercise.

Back in April, Berry’s trainer Peter Lee Thomas talked to People about her fitness regime.

“I had no idea what her age was when I met her. I never looked or was interested in that and when I found out I was absolutely shellshocked because she has the discipline and athleticism of a 25-year old.”

“If Halle wasn’t an actress, she would very easily transition into becoming a professional athlete if she was coached the right way,” he added.

In March, Good Housekeeping posted an article detailing how the Monster Ball actress maintains her figure. One of Berry’s motivations for keeping herself healthy and fit was being diagnosed with diabetes when she was 19. She had to learn how to make serious lifestyle changes and focus on her diet and exercise regime in order to stay in good health.

“My diet is geared towards managing my diabetes, so I try to eat four small meals a day. I like to feel strong and healthy,” Good Housekeeping cites. “I started to eat loads of wonderful fresh vegetables, chicken, fresh fish and pasta. I cut out red meat and cut back on fruit because it can contain quite a lot of sugar.”

The combination of a healthy diet and strong fitness regime pays off. The actress looks younger than ever and will hopefully continue to post saucy photos, such as this one where she goes braless underneath a lace cover-up.