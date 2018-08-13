Indianapolis Colts: What To Expect From Eric Ebron In 2018

What should the Colts expect from new tight end Eric Ebron in 2018?

Eric Ebron entered the NFL offseason as one of the most intriguing offensive free agents available on the market. He received interest from a few teams, but when everything was said and done he decided to sign with the Indianapolis Colts.

Why the Colts you ask? He wanted to play with Andrew Luck, who is back after missing the entire 2017 season due to a shoulder injury.

In an interview shortly after he signed with the Colts that was shared by ESPN, Ebron made it clear that he thinks he will be a perfect fit with a healthy Luck.

“The reason why I came here is because of Andrew Luck, to keep it honest. It doesn’t really matter where I played or where I went, I just wanted a quarterback and someone that I knew could get me the ball and pretty much work with me the way that I knew that I needed to be worked with. And I think Andrew Luck was the perfect fit. Doing my research and my time upon him, I just felt like that was the perfect move for me was to come to Indianapolis and be a weapon for him.”

Ebron will give Luck and the Colts one of the most talented targets that the quarterback has had. He is a big, athletic target that showed flashes of brilliance during his time with the Detroit Lions. Now, he will be looking to prove that he can stay healthy and become the star that he is capable of being.

Eric Ebron had a drop early in today’s practice. But he followed it up with the play of the day, a one handed catch over the middle. Personally, I think he’s gonna do just fine here. Take it from Frank Reich, who is ALL in. https://t.co/UWmlc7l7PT — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 13, 2018

Last season with the Lions, Ebron ended up catching 53 passes for 574 yard and four touchdowns. Looking ahead to the 2018 season, his expectations are even higher.

What To Expect From Ebron In 2018

What should the Colts and their fans expect from their new tight end? Reasonable numbers would be around 65-70 receptions for 700 yards and seven touchdowns. He will be splitting time and targets at the tight end position with Jack Doyle, who had a big season last year.

New head coach Frank Reich is bringing a new offensive system to Indianapolis. He was a genius last year for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Luck is excited to play in a new offense and Ebron should fit well.

Reich utilized the tight end position well last season in Philadelphia. Ebron is an even more talented tight end than Reich had last year.

At just 25-years-old, Ebron is just entering the prime of his career. He can create mismatches against nearly every team and has not touched his full potential yet. That should excite the Colts and their fans.

Indianapolis is hoping Ebron will develop into his full potential and if he does, they may end up having one of the most lethal tight ends in the entire NFL.

Expect to see Ebron take his numbers to a new level this season. He has too much talent to not succeed in the Colts’ offense with a healthy Luck throwing the football to him.