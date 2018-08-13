Emily Ratajkowski’s Sexy Booty Steals The Show In An Instagram Snap With Model Jordan Barrett At Capri Islands

Emrata looks amazing in a photo shared by friend and model Jordan Barrett while they hung out at the Capri Islands near Naples.

Emily Ratajkowski made the most out of the beautiful scenery at the Capri Islands by soaking up the sun in a revealing bikini. Her friend and model Jordan Barrett uploaded a photo of the two aboard a luxury boat, and it has fans going wild. While Jordan sat at the edge of a jacuzzi with his right arm on a railing, Emily stood on her toes and struck a sexy pose that accentuated her curves, especially her derriere. She grabbed a railing with her right arm, and put her left hands on her thigh. Even from this far away, her huge engagement ring is still visibly sparkling. She wore a polka-dot bikini top and matching thong bottom. In the background are blue waters and other boats.

Previously, Emrata was also seen lounging on her tummy on a boat while Jordan laid his head on her legs, according to News. Her booty was in full display then too, and Jordan can be seen smiling in the background. Emily also shared a revealing photo of herself sitting on a jet ski with a thong bikini along with other Insta stories.

While some criticized the photo of Emily and Jordan laying his head on her legs due to its flirty nature, Jordan was also seen posing with other beauties like Rita Ora and Michelle Rodriguez over the weekend. Plus, Emily was obviously sporting her beautiful engagement ring, and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard was likely on her mind. All of these big names came together because they all attended the UNICEF Summer Gala in Italy.

The Gala took place on Friday night, and the women wowed in amazing ensembles. Rita Ora wore a super colorful and playfully draped dress with a high slit. Nicole Scherzinger showed up in a two-piece red dress with a shiny one-shoulder crop top and long skirt with a high slit. Emily wore a sheer and lacy black dress with many ruffles on the skirt.

Jordan, on the other hand, showed up in a black long-sleeved shirt that was mostly unbuttoned to show off his many necklaces. He attended the gala arm-in-arm with Michelle Rodriguez, who wore a floor-length gold dress with a high slit, according to the Daily Mail.

Helmet? Y/N A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 11, 2018 at 8:03am PDT

Barrett is a high-profile model nicknamed the “$100k-a-minute model.” He got the name because he made $100,000 walking the runway for just one minute during the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Sydney.