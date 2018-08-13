Miami Dolphins: What To Expect From Ryan Tannehill In 2018

What should the Dolphins expect from quarterback Ryan Tannehill in 2018?

Ryan Tannehill is back from a torn ACL and is ready to resume his duties as the starting quarterback in 2018. The Miami Dolphins suffered through a rough season with Jay Cutler under center in 2017 and finished the year with a 6-10 record. Of course, they missed the playoffs in what was expected to be another big year before Tannehill’s injury.

Looking ahead to the 2018 season, the Dolphins are hoping that they can pick up where they left off in 2016 with Tannehill leading the way. That year, they were able to make the playoffs and things looked like they were heading in the right direction.

Back in the 2016 season, a healthy Tannehill began to show signs of being a legitimate franchise quarterback. He completed 67.1 percent of his pass attempts for 2,995 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, according to ESPN statistics. There were still quite a few holes in his game, but the Dolphins were not a pushover team.

At 30-years-old, it’s now or never for Tannehill to prove that he can be “the guy” for the Dolphins. If he has a good season, the Dolphins are going to keep him around for another year and may continue giving him the reigns to their future. However, if he fails to come back from his ACL tear with a strong season, Miami could decide that it’s time for them to move on and find another quarterback.

Miami will have a tough time replacing the talent and production that wide receiver Jarvis Landry brought to the field. He ended up being traded to the Cleveland Browns this offseason after he made it clear that he did not intend to remain with the Dolphins in the future.

Tannehill still has a few talented targets to work with, including DeVante Parker, Kenny Stills, and Danny Amendola. They also drafted Leonte Carroo and Isaiah Ford this offseason, who they hope can make an impact.

I’m wondering how good do you think Ryan Tannehill can be this season. Put a passer rating on it. pic.twitter.com/SksLOHSs2t — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 7, 2018

It will be interesting to see what Adam Gase and his offense can accomplish this season. Miami has the talent to compete for a playoff spot, but it will all rely on the arm of Tannehill.

All of that being said, what should the Dolphins reasonably expect from their starting quarterback in 2018?

Reasonable numbers to expect would be around 3,000 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He isn’t going to suddenly become a superstar, but the Dolphins will get a good all-around season from him. Miami will give themselves a chance to compete for a playoff spot but are not going to win more than nine or 10 games.

Expect to see Tannehill step up and prove that he is back and in control of the Dolphins’ offense once again. It will be a welcome sight for fans in Miami to see a quarterback capable of leading an offense back under center.