Trump White House To Pursue Legal Action Against Omarosa

The White House is looking into pursuing legal action against Omarosa Manigault Newman.

The White House is looking into pursuing legal action against Omarosa Manigault Newman after she secretly recorded Chief of Staff John Kelly in the Situation Room, The Hill reports.

Donald Trump’s administration wants to block Omarosa from releasing more tapes, and at the same time punish the former White House aide and Apprentice contestant for revealing the recording. This hardly comes as a surprise, considering White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders ripped into Omarosa, accusing her of showing “a blatant disregard for our national security.”

Prior to accusing Omarosa of jeopardizing national security, Sarah Huckabee Sanders accused the former White House aide of spreading lies and misinformation, instead of telling the truth about President Donald Trump and his administration.

As the Inquisitr reported, the White House press secretary issued the following statement.

“Instead of telling the truth about all the good President Trump and his administration are doing to make America safe and prosperous, this book is riddled with lies and false accusations.”

Sanders called Omarosa a “disgruntled” former employee, trying to profit from her time spent with Donald Trump. The media is to blame too, according to Donald Trump’s press secretary, since it has “given” Omarosa a “platform.”

The Washington Post — published excerpts of Omarosa’s book, Unhinged: An Insider Account of the Trump White House, ahead of publication – described it as a “mix of unverified accusations and vivid, quote-filled exchanges.”

Omarosa Manigault Newman’s attack on John Kelly could backfire at her in quite a few different ways, according to Politico. Former Apprentice contestant argued that she had been fired unfairly, citing alleged mistreatment as the reason to record her conversation with Donald Trump’s chief of staff John Kelly.

However, national security experts Politico reached out to claim that recording conversations in the Situation Room is a security breach, and – perhaps more importantly – a fireable offense.

“That, in and of itself, deliberately bringing an unsecured cellphone into a [secure facility], would absolutely be a fireable offense,” Bradley Moss, a Washington, D.C., attorney specializing in national security law said.

In other words, by bringing an unsecured device into the Situation Room, Omarosa may have signed her own dismissal, so to speak, at least in the eyes of the public. But, as Politico noted, she remains completely unfazed by everything that’s been happening ever since she left the White House.

It remains to be seen whether the legal action Donald Trump’s White House is reportedly threatening to take against Omarosa will make her back down or not.