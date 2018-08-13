‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Steve Confronts Kayla, Andre DiMera Returns

Days of our Lives spoilers for the coming week reveal that there will be some serious problems for a lot of Salem residents.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) will finally confront his wife, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) about the secret she has been keeping.

As many Days of our Lives viewers know, Kayla has been lying to Steve’s face for weeks now. Steve refused to get help from the robotics company that could give him his eyesight back due to the fact that Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) owned the company. However, Kayla wouldn’t stand by and let her husband go without his sight. So, she struck a deal with Stefan.

Kayla began spying on Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) to try and get dirt on her for Stefan, who was angry that Kate had killed his mother, Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel). After coming to Stefan with info, he agreed to help Steve, and Kayla lied about all of the details. Later, Steve overheard Kayla tell Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) that she was keeping a secret from him.

Steve will confront Kayla about what she has been hiding, but she may not come clean. However, since Steve already had the procedure and regained his sight, there is not much that can be done about the situation now.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives viewers will also see the return of a fan favorite character. Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) will return to Salem to interact with Kate Roberts in a dream. It should be interesting to see what message Andre has for Kate from beyond the grave, and if she’ll take whatever advice he’s dishing out.

Elsewhere in Salem, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) will confront Stefan DiMera about how they are going to move forward as her pregnancy progresses. Days of our Lives fans know that everyone believes Abby is pregnant with Stefan’s baby, when really the baby belongs to her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). Thanks to Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus), who is out for revenge, Abigail’s life is in shambles.

All the while, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will try to figure out how to get the money that Ted (Giles Marini) is blackmailing them for. Ted knows that the two men covered up Leo’s (Greg Rikaart) murder, and hid his body. Now he’s extorting them for cash, which they’re are willing to give if they can find a way.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.