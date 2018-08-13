‘Big Brother 20:’ Julie Chen Reveals When Zingbot Will Enter The House And Comments On Bayleigh’s Meltdown

Longtime Big Brother host Julie Chen has answered the burning question on every viewer’s mind: When is Zingbot going to enter the house? The Zingbot episode is easily the most anticipated hour of the season, when the shadiest robot of them all enters the house to sip some tea and read the houseguests for all their behavior throughout the season.

Thanks to Entertainment Weekly, we have our answer. Zingbot’s episode will take place in just 10 days on Wednesday, August 22. This particular episode is sure to entertain Big Brother viewers as Zingbot will be roasting houseguests in one of the best reviewed seasons of the reality show to date. Unfortunately for viewers, some of the most controversial houseguests including Kaitlyn Herman and Chris “Swaggy C” Williams have already left the house and won’t be subject to Zingbot’s roasting which would have made for some stellar television.

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Julie addressed the massive blow up between Bayleigh Dayton and Tyler Crispen that fans witnessed on Thursday’s episode.

“I think that was by far the biggest moment in the history of the game of someone losing their mind,” Julie commented regarding Bayleigh’s massive meltdown.

While there are always plenty of explosive fights in the Big Brother house, Bayleigh’s screaming match with Tyler will definitely go down in history as one of the most dramatic moments of all time.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Julie also revealed she was very excited to let Bayleigh know that her showmance partner, Swaggy C, had met her family. The longtime host said she was happy to give Bayleigh some good information after her eviction and is sticking to her guns believing the two houseguests will eventually end up getting married.

President Zingbot is back, losers! I’m on CBS tonight at 8/7c, so cancel your plans… oh wait, you didn’t have any! #ZING! pic.twitter.com/LrPir3QKlI — Zingbot (@ZingbotOfficial) August 23, 2017

When asked about the Hacker Competition, and if its powers overshadowed those of the Head of Household, Julie had some interesting insight.

“Well…I do have to say I have heard from others the same thing, that the hacker power is just too much. It only dilutes the HOH powers when someone who doesn’t like the HOH wins it. If someone who is in cahoots with the HOH wins it, then it boosts the HOH’s alliance’s powers. Expect the unexpected,” she said.

So far in the game, both Hacker Competition winners have been on the opposite side of the house as the HOH.

Big Brother airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST, and Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.