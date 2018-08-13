Kris Jenner Is Worried That Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Will Elope, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Kylie Jenner is now 21 years old. The makeup mogul is making more money than anyone ever expected, is a mother to her baby girl Stormi Webster, and is in a serious relationship with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. Now, her mother, Kris Jenner, is said to be worried about her youngest child.

According to a recent report by Hollywood Life, Kris Jenner is a bit worried that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may decide to elope and give the family no warning of a marriage.

“Kris is a little worried that Kylie might elope with Travis. He’s planning a special surprise for Kylie’s 21st birthday and Kris fears he might whisk Kylie off and marry her without any warning. Kris loves Travis and wants him as a son-in-law but she definitely wants to be there for the wedding,” an insider revealed.

However, that is not the only reason Kris is worried about Kylie taking off to marry Travis. Jenner is also allegedly worried about protecting her daughter’s near billion dollar fortune. “Kris also wants to protect her billionaire daughter. She wants lots of advance notice of any wedding to get that prenup locked into place,” the source dished, adding that Kylie is often very “unpredictable” and “cannot be told what to do.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their first child together, Stormi, back in February. The couple have seemingly only grown stronger since that time, and have grown to become very “hands on” parents.

Sources tell Entertainment Tonight that Kylie and Travis make their daughter their biggest priority, despite being very busy in their careers, and often make sure that at least one of them is there to take care of the little girl at all times.

“The birth of Stormi has strengthened their bond together as a couple in ways they didn’t even realize were possible. Kylie and Travis are both extremely busy but are hands-on parents because they do not want to miss out on anything Stormi does,” an insider revealed, adding that baby Stormi is always receiving attention from at least one of her parents.

The insider goes on to state that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have a “system” where they try to schedule their work commitments at different times so that one of them can be available to their little girl. The source also continues that the couple have a “very normal life” and that they “value” their time with their daughter very much.