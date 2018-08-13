David Matthews has been accused of raping a minor.

Pippa Middleton, the sister of Kate Middleton, was photographed with her father-in-law, David Matthews, for the first time since his arrest in France on charges of rape. Matthews was arrested in Paris for accusations that he raped a minor in St. Bart’s (a French island in the Caribbean) and later in Paris some years ago.

Daily Mail says that a pregnant Pippa Middleton was photographed with her husband James Matthews and his parents, Jane and David Matthews in West London having tea. Middleton is thought to be due in October with the couple’s first child.

Matthews’ accuser is a friend of the family who says that the 74-year-old millionaire raped her when she was 15 at his St. Bart’s hotel in the late nineties, and then again in Paris.

A Matthews family rep spoke out back in April after his Paris arrest.

“David Matthews categorically denies the allegation and unequivocally contests the untrue and scandalous accusation.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Pippa Middleton’s father-in-law, David Matthews, was released by French authorities on bail and allowed to return to the U.K. while the investigation is still in progress. The Matthews family denies all of the charges against the Middleton inlaw.

The Paris judicial authority released a statement about the Matthews matter back at the time of his arrest in April.

“I confirm that David M [David Matthews] was placed in police custody on March 27 at the Brigade for the Protection of Minors. The Paris public prosecutor’s office opened a judicial investigation, overlooked by an examining magistrate, who charged him with the rape of a minor. He was placed under judicial supervision. The investigation alleges that the crimes were committed in 1998 and 1999. The investigations will now continue as a judicial investigation and will be led by an investigating judge.”

Friends of David Matthews, according to the Inquistir, have stated that they don’t believe that Pippa Middleton’s father-in-law could have raped anyone, and especially not a child.

“David is not that sort of person. He is certainly not a rapist and certainly not a child molester. It’s outrageous. I feel very sorry for David. He’s being completely set up just to cause family embarrassment.”

But a second woman came forward saying that Matthews raped her back in the eighties in Sheffield, England. The woman, now in her sixties says though she was not a teen at the time of her rape, she still wanted to go on the record in support of the other alleged victim.

The Matthews family insists that David Matthews is being targeted because of his connection to the royal family.