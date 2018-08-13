Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Broke Up Over ‘Maturity Issues, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s split was announced last week. However, fans were unclear about why the couple decided to call it quits. Now, sources are dishing the details on the big breakup.

According to a recent report by Us Weekly magazine, Kourtney Kardashian was the one to pull the plug on the relationship with Younes Bendjima, and there were a “number of reasons” why the romance just wasn’t working out. However, the biggest issue the couple faced was Younes’ immaturity.

“There’s little chance of Kourtney and Younes getting back together. He’d have to grow up. There were a number of reasons it didn’t work, but at the end of the day the main reason was a maturity issue,” an insider told the magazine about the split.

Younes Bendjima has been known to be a bit impulsive when it comes to Kourtney Kardashian and their relationship. Just a couple of weeks before their split was revealed, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a photo of herself wearing a floral thong bikini to her Instagram page. When Bendjima saw the sexy snapshot he seemingly got angry and he commented, “That’s what you need to show to get likes?”

Many fans were stunned by Younes’ harsh words. Later, after the split had been announced, photos of Bendjima showing off PDA with another woman in Mexico were posted online, and he took to his Instagram account to rant about it all.

“They really want me to be the bad guy … “F—ck your Hollywood bullshit (can’t have fun with your friends no more),” Younes stated via social media.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian’s sisters have allegedly been pushing her back into the arms of her ex, Scott Disick, since the split.

During Kylie Jenner’s recent 21st birthday bash, Kim and Khloe Kardashian were allegedly making comments about how the pair, who share sons Mason and Reign, and daughter Penelope, belong together.

“Scott and Kourtney were being pushed together by her family all night at Kylie’s birthday party. It was so obvious that Kourtney’s family wants her to get back together with Scott. They even made them sit beside each other at the dinner,” an insider told Hollywood Life, adding that Khloe was the worst of the bunch, telling Kourt and Scott that they should get drunk and hook up for old time’s sake, which allegedly annoyed Kourtney.