Reggie Bush Praises Ex-Girlfriend Kim Kardashian, Reveals If They’re Still In Touch

Kim Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Reggie Bush, is opening up about his ex-girlfriend, and praising her for the business she’s built around herself.

According to an August 12 report by Us Weekly magazine, Reggie Bush stepped out at the Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala at the Beverly Hills Hotel this weekend. The former NFL star opened up about his ex-girlfriend and revealed that he and Kim Kardashian do not keep in touch with one another. “We don’t keep in touch,” Reggie stated.

The magazine reveals that Reggie and Kim dated off an on for several years before they finally split back in 2010. However, after Kardashian’s surprising split with Kris Humphries back in 2012, the pair did reconnect briefly before the reality star moved on to her now-husband, Kanye West.

However, there are no hard feelings between Reggie Bush and Kim Kardashian. In fact, he praised his former love for creating an impressive brand for herself.

“She’s doing a great job creating a brand for herself, her and her family. I’m happy for ’em … She’s very smart.”

Many Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans will remember that Reggie used to make appearances back in the early days of the show when he and Kim were one of Hollywood’s most talked about couples. When the pair finally split back in 2010 one source revealed that Kim’s growing fame was “just a little too much” for the NFL star to handle.

Since his split with Kim Kardashian, Reggie Bush has moved on and gotten married to Lilit Avagyan. The couple married in 2014 and share three children together, Briseis, 5, Uriah, 3, and Agyemang, 11-months.

However, the family may be growing again soon. Bush says that he and his wife recently talked about having more children, but they’re still unsure if it will happen.

“We had this discussion the other night, we thought about it, talked about it. I’m not sure if it’s gonna happen. Probably won’t. But, I wouldn’t mind one more. We have three,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian has also moved on. After her very short-lived marriage to NBA player Kris Humphries, she quickly began dating rapper Kanye West. The couple are now married and also share three children together, North, 5, Saint, 3, and baby girl Chicago, 7 months.

Kim and Kanye also married in 2014, the same year that Reggie and Lilit tied the knot. In addition, there is a running joke that Bush’s wife could be Kardashian’s doppelganger.