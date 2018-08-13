Meghan Markle’s Half-Siblings Insult The Duchess Again, Calling Her ‘Greedy’ And Blaming Her For ‘Devastation’

Meghan Markle's half-siblings Samantha and Thomas Jr. are back at it again, this time with some new insults.

Meghan Markle has a lot of family problems, which is pretty obvious to anyone keeping tabs on the royal family. Besides her dad Thomas, who is constantly airing his grievances and complaints to various news outlets, the Duchess also has half-siblings that have a lot to say.

Thomas Jr. has claimed that Meghan marrying into the royal family has changed her for the worse, and makes a bold claim about her allegiance now being with Harry’s side of the family rather than her blood family.

“They say blood is thicker than water, but perhaps the blue blood of the royals now runs through Meg’s veins.”

The half-brother also went on to blame Meghan for the fallout between her and her family, saying that “It’s heartbreaking to see how this has changed her and the devastation it has caused to my family,” according to the Mirror.

The Duchess’ other half-sibling, Samantha Markle, also chimed in with her opinions.

“There is no room for a greedy arrogant, deceitful fake humanitarian on this world stage. How dare she? Disgusting.”

Samantha didn’t just stop there. She went on to say that Meghan’s “diplomacy skills suck and are inhumane.” She also added that “Freezing people out is the best way of hiding the truth.” What “truth” Samantha is referring to is anyone’s guess.

“No sympathy left for Meghan Markle’s paternal Family”

Clearly Thomas, Samantha & Jr. Markle’s ongoing abuse of Meghan for cash & to try and cause her pain has backfired badly.

-Time to put the trash out.#MarkleTrash https://t.co/AyabPwHDZl — princessnpearls (@princessnpearls) August 10, 2018

New information also shows that Meghan initially asked her dad to stop speaking to Samantha. This was because Samantha was going public with negative comments about her. Thomas, not knowing what to do, said that “I have two daughters. I can’t stop talking to one of them… No father should be asked to turn his back on their children. I love Meghan but I also love Samantha.”

This comment is ironic considering that Thomas is no longer on speaking terms with Meghan. And if he asked Samantha to stop speaking about Meghan, it’s only emboldened her to say nastier things. The likely scenario, however, is that Thomas probably didn’t tell Samantha to stop speaking to the press. Why would he? He’s also busy doing the same thing.

Samantha Markle really is a nasty piece of work. Meghan may not be (nor want to be) "the next Diana" but she shows more traits of the late Princess than this poisonous lady will ever do https://t.co/0hOEBNqRaj — The Royal Chef (@DarrenMcGrady) August 6, 2018

Meanwhile, the royal family is staying silent on the matter. And they might as well, considering that all of the information surrounding the drama is being revealed by the Markles themselves, potentially to their detriment.

Considering that Thomas lied to Prince Harry about staging the paparazzi pictures initially, people are becoming less sympathetic to the estranged dad’s narrative. Thomas also revealed that he hung up on Harry during a conversation about the photo scandal.