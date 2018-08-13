Lady Gaga Describes Hollywood Stars Being Judged On Looks As ‘Heartbreaking’

Earlier in her career the pop star wondered: ‘Why am I not enough?’

In the wake of celebrities like Kim Kardashian making comments about being “skinny” and Twitter comments piling up about celebrity appearances, the media obsession with looks is not showing any signs of wavering. Recently Lady Gaga spoke up about her thoughts on the issue.

The Artpop creator is currently promoting a movie called A Star Is Born, alongside co-star Bradley Cooper. In the movie, she is encouraged to change her looks.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly the pop diva discussed her own difficulties as an up and coming starlet, and being judged on her own looks. She described the experience as heartbreaking and even revealed that people around her attempted to have many of her original songs taken from her and given to more established artists.

Lady Gaga says she was not receptive to such moves.

Oh, yeah. I mean, when I wrote my earliest hits, people were trying to take my songs and give them to other people. I was, like, clutching to them for dear life, thinking, ‘I finally wrote a hit. I can’t give it away.'” I was not the prettiest girl in the room. I was a little weird, and I liked being weird. I didn’t like to be sexual in a way that other pop stars or pop groups were. I was my own thing. It’s heartbreaking because you feel like, ‘Why am I not enough?'”

Lady Gaga is 32-years-old and released her first album in 2008, titled The Fame and followed it up with Born This Way in 2011 and Artpop in 2013.

Her most recent album was released in 2016 and was titled Joanne.

Lady Gaga’s upcoming movie, A Star Is Born, is set to be released to theaters everywhere on October 5, 2018, in the United States. It is being distributed by Warner Bros.

The movie was reportedly shot on a budget of $30 million and is described as both a musical and a romantic comedy.

A Star Is Born is the directorial debut of Bradley Cooper and also stars Sam Elliott, as well as comedians Andrew Dice Clay and Dave Chappelle. According to reports, pop diva Beyoncé was originally set to star in the movie under the direction of Clint Eastwood, but the movie suffered a number of developmental difficulties while in production and ultimately landed with a different director and set of stars.

The film will premiere at the 75th annual Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2018.