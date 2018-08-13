NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis Could Be Sent To 76ers For Fultz, Covington, And Saric In 2019, ‘Metro USA’ Predicts

Davis, who averaged over 28 points and 11 rebounds per game for the Pelicans in 2017-18, is considered one of the top candidates to win MVP honors in the 2018-19 season.

Although the trade rumors surrounding New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis have quieted down as of late, many still wonder whether there’s a chance he could be traded to a bigger market team like the Boston Celtics, who were often linked to the talented big man in recent months. A new report, however, speculates that another potential Eastern Conference contender, the Philadelphia 76ers, might have the right components in place to trade for Davis and have him play alongside Joel Embiid in a “twin towers” setup if they fail to make it to the NBA Finals next year.

According to Metro USA, the 76ers could hypothetically consider a trade for Davis if they reach a point where they are unable to beat the Boston Celtics in the 2019 playoffs, possibly in the Eastern Conference Finals as many fans and analysts are expecting. The publication predicted that such a trade would be feasible due to the assets the Sixers currently have, though the deal might require the team to give up some of their best players, with guard Markelle Fultz and forwards Robert Covington, and Dario Saric being the most likely candidates to be traded.

Should the trade for Anthony Davis push forward during the 2019 offseason, as Metro USA forecasted, that would allow Davis and fellow big man Joel Embiid to form a “twin towers” combo. While the publication suggested that fans might not be onboard with the hypothetical combination, it added that both Davis and Embiid are “currently thriving” as modern-day centers in an era where positional requirements are becoming less an less defined in basketball.

Realistic trades if Anthony Davis wanted out of New Orleanshttps://t.co/P2agM2CwQg — Pelicans Nation (@_PelicansNation) August 10, 2018

Alternately, Metro USA suggested that the Los Angeles Lakers could also make a play for Anthony Davis, so as to give LeBron James another proven superstar to work with. Like many other trade rumors and predictions involving top-tier NBA players going to the Lakers, it was suggested that the team might have to give up some of its top youngsters, including Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball, in order to acquire Davis.

A former first overall draft pick out of Kentucky and a frequent candidate for MVP honors, the 25-year-old Davis posted averages of 28.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.6 blocks per game for the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2017-18 season. While he was often mentioned in trade scenarios in the early stages of the current offseason, the Pelicans appear determined to do what they could to keep their franchise player in New Orleans.

As quoted by Hoops Hype, Yahoo Sports‘ Chris Mannix cited his sources within the Pelicans, saying earlier this month on the Good N’ Plenty podcast that the team is “not entertaining anything seriously” at the moment and has no plans to trade Anthony Davis. Per Clutch Points, Davis is on a five-year, $127 million contract with the Pelicans until the end of the 2020-21 season.