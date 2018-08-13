Bethenny Frankel Upset By Rumors She’s To Blame For Death Of Boyfriend Dennis Shields, ‘Hollywood Life’ Claims

Bethenny is reportedly devastated over the rumors.

The Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel has become engulfed in a media circus regarding the recent death of her on-again-off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Dennis died of an apparent overdose on August 10 and was found in his Trump Tower apartment. Since news of his death broke, rumors began circulating that comments Bethenny made on the August 8 episode of RHONY might have pushed Dennis over the edge.

In Wednesday’s episode, Bethenny admitted that Dennis wasn’t Mr. Right. Some began suggesting this comment contributed to her ex’s overdose, which reportedly has hurt the Skinny Girl mogul beyond belief. According to Hollywood Life, Bethenny is devastated over these rumors, despite knowing she did not contribute to his death in any way. A source close to Bethenny spoke with the news outlet regarding her comments on RHONY and how she’s dealing with Dennis’ death today.

“Bethenny has been struggling to make sense of Dennis’ death, and no matter how hard she tries she just can’t. For him to die that suddenly with no warning, at least that she’s aware of, it’s just unfathomable,” the source claimed. “Of course, Bethenny has wondered if she could have done anything to prevent his death, anybody would do the same in her situation, even though, rationally, she knows that she isn’t to blame.”

Dennis Shields, on-and-off again boyfriend of Bethenny Frankel, found dead in Trump Tower https://t.co/uuhpVzJgam pic.twitter.com/No7ZZtT08Q — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 12, 2018

The source also backed up Bethenny by saying Dennis had known the business woman’s feelings regarding their relationship and him not being Mr. Right, so anything he saw on Wednesday’s episode should have come as no surprise. He was simply watching Bethenny speak truths about their relationship he already knew and had known for months.

“When people are grieving they often look for somebody to blame for the death of their loved one, and Bethenny is the obvious scapegoat here, but it’s totally unfair to put that on her. Things may have been complicated between Bethenny and Dennis, but she still loved him, and she utterly heartbroken and traumatized over his death.”

Bethenny Frankel's #RHONY co-stars are sending her their love & support after her boyfriend's tragic death. https://t.co/Mhv3ywZejt — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) August 11, 2018

Bethenny has not yet spoken out about Dennis’ passing on social media. Her Housewives castmates including Sonja Morgan and Carole Radziwill have made statements about the sad situation on Twitter.

To see more from Bethenny and her co-stars Carole Radziwill, Ramona Singer, LuAnn De Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Tinsley Mortimer, and Dorinda Medley, watch The Real Housewives of New York City every Wednesday night a 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.