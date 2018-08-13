Fede Alvarez Talks Recasting Rooney Mara For ‘The Girl In The Spider’s Web’

The movie is a reboot of the ‘Millennium’ series.

In 2011, director David Fincher (The Social Network, Se7en) cast Rooney Mara and Daniel Craig in The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo. The movie was critically praised, currently sitting at an 86 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. It grossed more than $230 million during its theatrical run.

Currently, Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) is directing a follow up titled The Girl In The Spider’s Web. Alvarez recently spoke to reporters about a controversial decision to recast the movie and not stick with David Fincher’s original cast for the follow-up, according to Dread Central.

Speaking to reporters from Entertainment Weekly, the director stated he didn’t want to disrespect Fincher’s vision for the upcoming movie’s predecessor, but also wants to make a vision that was his own and not someone else’s.

“There was a lot of debate — but not with me — mostly debate among the studio, if they [were] taking that route or not. Eventually, I think it was me coming in, saying, I preferred to have my own cast. As a director, I just didn’t like the idea of taking someone else’s cast. As much as I admired Fincher as a filmmaker I think Rooney Mara is Fincher’s Lisbeth, right? And I wanted to find my own.”

Instead of re-casting Rooney Mara, Alvarez cast Claire Foy in the role of Lisbeth Salander as she takes out vengeance for battered women among a corrupt government and spies.

The 40-year-old director is currently preparing to release The Girl in the Spider’s Web this November in the United States. The film is being distributed by Sony Pictures and has a runtime of more than two and a half hours.

Director Fede Alvarez attends a “Don’t Breathe” Special Screening Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images

Following production of The Girl in the Spider’s Web, Fede Alvarez is expected to make a follow up to Don’t Breathe under the working title Don’t Breathe 2.

Recently fans have pressed the director for a follow-up to Evil Dead in the wake of Starz having canceled the series Ash Vs. Evil Dead. Alvarez has been hesitant to promise such a follow-up, as legalities and budget concerns have reportedly threatened to be a serious hindrance for Alvarez in pursuing a sequel.

The original book The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo was written by Swedish author Stein Larsson and published after his death. It is book one in what is called the Millenium series, including The Girl Who Played With Fire, and The Girl Who Kicked The Hornet’s Nest.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web was written by David Lagercrantz and was the first in the series not written by Larsson.