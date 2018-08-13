Olivia Wilde Shares Rare Photo Of Kids Otis & Daisy

Actress Olivia Wilde has shared a new photo to her Instagram account today of her children Otis and Daisy. Fans were shocked to see the new photo as she and husband Jason Sudeikis are protective over their children’s privacy. Otis and Daisy are by no means regulars on Olivia’s feeds, so the new photo is gaining plenty of attention online.

The new photo showed Daisy, one, and Otis, four, laying in white sheets together giving straight faces to the camera. The children looked like professional models with their dirty blonde hair and piercing eyes. Olivia captioned the photo with two chicklet emojis, and the post has already gained over 68,000 likes in just a few hours.

The comment section was flooded with comments from fans who couldn’t get enough of the two cuties.

“How do I achieve those highlights,” one commenter joked.

“Your Babies are Beautiful, they look like Daddy,” another added.

Unfortunately, there were a few bad apples in the comment section as well. Some users poked at Olivia for letting her son have long hair, while others were upset over the fact that she showed a photo of her children in bed. Comments like those are likely the reason she opts to keep her children off social media a majority of the time.

One of the last photos Oliva shared with her two munchkins together came over a year ago, when she was snapped alongside her babies on Easter. Olivia could be seen laughing in the photo alongside Daisy, while Otis had his back to the camera.

Earlier this year, Olivia appeared in People magazine and discussed raising her children and focused mostly on Otis. The mother-of-two touched on gender norms and stated she wasn’t going to force her son to play with “boy” things.

“[Otis] loves Moana, obviously, and when he thinks about Moana, he thinks of himself as Moana. I love hearing him sing … it’s the best when you can watch them singing in the backseat of your car, and he’s just like, ‘I wish I could be the perfect daughter!’ And he’s just belting it out,” she explained of her son.

“That’s so great because at a certain age he’s going to be like, ‘Well, I can’t, that’s … ‘ you know, and he still doesn’t judge things like pink, or dance or gymnastics. These aren’t things that are gender-specific yet.”

Olivia and Jason don’t want to raise their children thinking only boys can do this, and only girls can play with this.

Daisy and Otis are the only two children of Olivia and Jason, who are not married, but have been a very happy couple since 2011.