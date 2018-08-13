Shia LaBeouf Is Tatted Up In First Photo From David Ayer’s ‘The Tax Collector’

The 'Suicide Squad' director gives fans a glimpse into his mysterious new crime thriller.

Shia LaBeouf will be starring in the upcoming film titled The Tax Collector, set to release in 2019. LaBeouf is cast alongside Lana Parrilla from Spin City, Casper Smart from Nicki Minaj’s video short titled “The Night Is Still Young”, comedian George Lopez, and Brendan Schaub from Range 15. David Ayer will be writing and directing the film. Ayer is an American film director, producer, and screenwriter known for numerous works, one of which is Suicide Squad. That film showed audiences Jared Leto as the Joker, covered in tattoos with a grill on his teeth. In much the same fashion, it would seem Shia LaBeouf’s character will also be covered in a bunch of tattoos, reports Movie Web.

This is the very first photo shown of Shia LaBeouf from the film. He can be seen sitting down in the picture, wearing a pair of shorts but no top, chains around his neck, and a pair of sunglasses while smoking a cigarette. Only a few of the tattoos painting LaBeouf’s skin can be made out. The largest tattoo reads “Creeper” across his stomach and is accompanied by a highway sign with the words “Route 071” on it. Seeing this, some are now wondering if Ayer will be approaching The Tax Collector with a more gritty vibe similar to that of Training Day or End of Watch.

The Tax Collector will not be the first project that Shia LaBeouf and David Ayer have worked on together. The duo has previously worked together on Fury. Movie Web also cites that Ayer wanted Shia LaBeouf to star in Suicide Squad, but was shut down by the studio which was not at all interested in that idea, according to LaBeouf. To hear LaBeouf’s side of the story, Warner Bros. does think of him as a good actor, but just a little too crazy.

As of this time, it is not clear which roles the other listed cast member such as George Lopez and Gabriela Flores will play in the movie. What is known about The Tax Collector so far is that the film will be a crime thriller, slated to film this summer in and around the Los Angeles area. Fans and those in anticipation will simply have to wait for more details as they trickle in. Much mystery seems to surround David Ayer’s The Tax Collector. For now, fans of both Ayer and LaBeouf can only guess what this movie has in store for moviegoers based off of this picture that Ayer shared on his Twitter account of LaBeouf in character.