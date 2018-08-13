Kate Middleton Changed Things Up During Third Maternity Leave

Although she attended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding this summer less than one month postpartum, Kate Middleton switched things up for her third maternity leave as a British royal.

According to a recent Hello Magazine report, the Duchess of Cambridge took a much more extended leave of absence the third time around. Of course, she also appeared publicly at the wedding very quickly to help her older two children — Prince George and Princess Charlotte — perform their wedding duties.

Five years ago when she gave birth to Prince George, Middleton kept out of the public eye for six full weeks. Then, roughly three years ago when she welcomed Princess Charlotte, she spent two months recovering and bonding with her newborn as she adjusted to being the mother of two. Now that Prince Louis has been added to the mix, the mother of the future King of England took an even longer leave of absence as she and Prince William began parenting their three children.

InStyle recently reported that the mother of three will stay away from the public eye until sometime in October. This extended maternity leave allows the Duchess to spend time with all three of her children as they enjoy their new brother and spend time together as a family.

Currently, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on holiday in Mustique along with their three children and Prince William’s in-laws, the Middletons. When they finish their vacation, they’ll return to their relaxing country home, Anmer Hall, where the Duchess said that they even raise chickens. There, the royal children will hopefully enjoy a taste of the type of simple childhood their parents desperately want to provide them.

#KateMiddleton's maternity leave with Prince Louis is pretty different compared to her time off with Princess Charlotte and Prince George. https://t.co/wVoHkF9RnY — InStyle (@InStyle) August 10, 2018

In May, Middleton wrote an open letter in support of Children’s Hospice Week. In the missive, she emphasized how important spending time together with her little ones is to her. The Duchess wrote, “Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish.”

Although she looked terrific in her quick and short return to the limelight at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding back in May, it must be wonderful for Middleton to take this extra time to bond with not just Prince Louis but with all her children. She’s appeared a few times like at Prince Louis’ beautiful christening, but she’s certainly keeping things low key until she officially returns to her active royal duties.