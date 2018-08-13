Six Fantastic Horror Movies Now Streaming On Netflix

Have you seen this documentary about a real life horror phenomenon?

It can be a chore trying to discern one scary movie from the next. With October less than two months away, people are already pre-gaming what horror movies they should be checking out on their favorite streaming platforms.

Netflix offers a decent helping of horror to people searching for the next great scare, but it also offers some serious duds in the process. Here’s a helpful guide for people looking for anything from festive to funny to downright frightening, and everything in between.

6. Oculus

Mark this one under frightening. What originally appeared as a run-of-the-mill commercial horror yawn-fest turned out to be anything but. Oculus is surreal, cerebral, and packs an ending that is a serious punch to the gut for viewers. It scored well with critics, according to Rotten Tomatoes, but audiences were split. Starring Karen Gillan and Brenton Thwaites, this movie will leave you with your jaw hanging open.

5. Cube

Speaking of jaws hanging open, before Saw, there was Cube. It’s one part Sci-fi and two parts horror. The gore in this movie is pretty heavy at times, though not so heavy that it is unwatchable for mainstream artists. It straddles the line of good horror and made-for-SyFy dreck but ultimately ends up being a fine horror movie.

4. Creep

Creep is one of the rare movie exceptions that properly blends horror and comedy. It’s a found-footage style horror film that goes from laugh-out-loud funny, to incredibly uncomfortable in just a matter of moments. During the “tubby time” scene, audiences are unsure whether they should laugh or crawl under a table and hide. It only gets worse from there.

3. The Collection

This movie is actually a sequel to the ultra-gory The Collector, though people unfamiliar with its predecessor can still enjoy it. If they’re not squeamish, that is. Oh, and people afraid of spiders should definitely beware.

2. Tales of Halloween

Director John Landis speaks onstage. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

This anthology horror throwback to Creepshow is pretty hit and miss, though when it hits, it hits hard. One of the more fun segments involves a couple of kidnappers trying to return a demon, of sorts to director of An American Werewolf In London, John Landis, who is far from about to pay a ransom for what they thought was his son.

1. The Nightmare

From the filmmaker who made Room 237, the amazing documentary about Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of Stephen King’s The Shining, comes The Nightmare. This documentary explores the phenomenon known as sleep paralysis from numerous first-person points of view. Atmospheric, creepy, and very effective. Viewers who have experienced the phenomenon themselves will be relieved to realize they’re not alone. Viewers who haven’t experienced sleep paralysis… might be afraid to go to sleep.