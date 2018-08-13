Madonna Shares Rare Pics Of Son Rocco Ritchie To Celebrate His 18th Birthday

The iconic singer wished her son all the best in a series of posts on Instagram.

Madonna’s eldest son is officially a man — Rocco Ritchie turned 18 years old yesterday, August 11. To celebrate — and possibly to embarrass him — the Material Mama shared rare photos of her child on social media along with loving messages.

Rocco is the product of Madonna’s eight-year marriage to British film director Guy Ritchie. He is her second biological child, following big sister Lourdes Leon, who is four years older than him.

The family also includes the “Holiday” singer’s four adopted children: 12-year-old son David Banda, 12-year-old daughter Mercy James, and 5-year-old twins Estere and Stella.

To honor Rocco’s big 18th birthday, Madonna took to social media, making four different posts.

The first photograph she posted on Instagram featured Rocco as a toddler hanging on to his mother’s back. They both smile brightly in the snapshot — Madonna with a toothy grin and Rocco showing just a few baby teeth. “I am to My Beloved,” she captioned the pic.

“As My Beloved is to Me,” the pop icon captioned the second picture on Instagram, which featured mother and child both looking straight at the camera with wide eyes and closed lips.

The third image uploaded to Instagram is a bit strange. It appears to be a picture of Rocco comprised of hundreds of mini photos of Madonna. “Into Your Eyes………My Face Remains,” she captioned the post. “18 years went by in the blink of an eye! #happybirthdaymylove.”

Madge’s last Instagram post for the birthday boy was a slow-motion video of a teenage Rocco doing a backflip into the ocean. “Coming Up For Air,” she wrote in the caption, which featured dolphin, heart, and birthday cake emojis. “Happy Birthday To The One! Dare to Be Different.”

Madonna’s 11.6 million followers flooded the comments sections on all four of the posts. Most people just wanted to send Rocco “Happy Birthday” wishes of their own — in many different languages.

“God bless him and you,” said one commenter.

“Wow… 18 yrs… I remember when he was born,” wrote another fan.

“What a handsome young man,” said another Instagram user.

In the middle of July, Madonna and all six of her beautiful children took a charitable trip to Malawi to celebrate the first anniversary of the opening of the Mercy James Pediatric Hospital, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Madonna will celebrate her own birthday later this week. On August 16, she will turn 60 years old!

Earlier today, she posted a photo of herself on Instagram. “Getting Ready For My Spankings” was the titillating caption.