The family is enjoying some down time after the Bali earthquake

It seems that John Legend is more than just a great musician, as his daughter Luna puts him to work on their Bali vacation as a manicurist. Wife Chrissy Teigen Intstagrammed a video of Legend carefully painting Luna’s toes while the family had an afternoon of Netflix and chill.

Daily Mail said that the family is still recovering from the Bali earthquake and its aftershocks, and has been taking it easy. In the video, Luna plays with her Elsa doll from the Disney movie Frozen while getting a pedicure from dad, and then decides that Elsa could use her own spa treatment.

Teigen posted the videos as part of her Instagram story, and titled them “The Office and pedicures.” In the background of the video clip, fans can hear the theme song from the popular show The Office.

Teigen then asks Luna what color nail polish she wanted next on her fingernails, and Miss Luna clearly wants pink. The next video clip has Legend helping Luna with Elsa’s manicure and pedicure.

Legend, Teigen and their kids, Luna and Miles were enjoying their vacation in Bali when they got sidetracked by a strong earthquake and aftershocks. Teigen shared the experience with her fans through posts on Twitter and videos.

Teigen shared that she grabbed baby Miles and ran outside naked.

“I very calmly walked outside saying clutching baby saying ‘I’m naked. I’m naked. I’m naked.’ like a naked zombie…”

Teigen said that she was trying to deal with what felt like constant aftershocks.

“So many aftershocks… im either still trembling or these little quakes won’t stop IM TRYING TO BE NORMAL HERE… Another. Oh dear lord (sic)’ she tweeted a little while later.”

Though both John Legend and Chrissy Teigen both have a lot of personality, it’s starting to look like Luna runs the show as Teigen demonstrated from their family safari, says People. Luna walks through the safari park calling all of the animals either mama or dada.

“OH MAMA YOU ARE SOOOO…HAPPY!”

Luna seems to study each animal before deciding if they are male or female.

“She calls every animal mama _____ or dada ______ depending on how masculine or feminine they look.”

Luna even looks fearless while being held by her dad while a mystery animal nuzzles them.

“No idea what animal this is but I love it.”

Legend also shared some family photos of the safari, telling the animal to “keep your paws to yourself!”