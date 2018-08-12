‘Big Brother 20’ Week 7 Spoilers: POV Winner Revealed

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 20.

Week 7 of Big Brother Season 20 is halfway complete, and some major revelations have appeared along the way. Haleigh Broucher was crowned Head of Household after Bayleigh Dayton’s eviction Thursday and nominated Angela Rummans and Kaycee Clark for eviction. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kaycee won the second Hacker Competition of the season and subsequently removed herself from the block. Her new power allowed her to put up a third nominee and she opted for Angie “Rockstar” Lantry, based on advice from her “Level 6” alliance member Brett Robinson.

Before the Power of Veto competition took place, it was revealed that Kaycee selected Tyler to compete. Alongside Haleigh, Angela, Rockstar, and Tyler, Faysal Shafaat was chosen as the fifth member to compete in the POV competition. According to Big Brother Daily, the houseguests competed in the class OTEV POV, where competitors must answer trivia questions about the season, and bring the correct answer to OTEV. In each round, one player is eliminated by being the last to make their way back to OTEV.

Big Brother Daily confirmed Tyler was the winner of the POV, making it impossible for him to be backdoored this week. Tyler can remove his “Level 6” alliance member Angela from the block, forcing Haleigh to put up a fourth nominee for eviction this week. If Angela is removed, Haleigh will likely put Kaycee back on the block as the hacker power does not protect you from going back up.

JC Mounduix, Scottie Salton, Sam Bledsoe, Brett, and Faysal are the only other options for Haleigh this week to put on the block as a replacement. Faysal and Scottie are likely safe as they are members of Haleigh’s “The Hive” alliance. This week should have another shocking split vote as JC and Sam remain in the middle of the house and shift votes every week. Kaycee also still has the power to nullify one vote at the live eviction, shifting the voting power towards the “Level 6” alliance and it’s highly possible a “The Hive” member goes home on Haleigh’s HOH week.

The POV ceremony has not yet taken place and Tyler’s choice to remove or not remove Angela from the block will be revealed tomorrow. The POV competition itself, along with the ceremony will air on CBS Wednesday night.

Big Brother airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. EST, and Wednesday and Thursday nights at 9 p.m. EST.