Khloe Kardashian To Executive Produce Investigation Discovery Show ‘Twisted Sisters’

As a self-professed true crime fan, 34-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian announced that she’s the Executive Producer of a new show on Investigation Discovery called “Twisted Sisters.” According to Refinery 29, Khloe tweeted about the show, which premiered over Labor Day weekend, on Friday, saying it was a show about “what happens when sisters turn sinister.”

You guys know I’m a true crime fan…now I’m making my own series! These are dark and deranged stories of what happens when sisters turn sinister. Watch the premiere of #TwistedSisters @DiscoveryID Labor Day at 10/9c — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 11, 2018

According to Discovery, the parent network of Investigation Discovery, the show delves into the “deep psychology that spurs sisters to commit dark crimes, either together or against one another.”

“Kinship can kill and sisters fueled by jealousy or hatred are the most vindictive of all. Each hour-long episode investigates the how and why this pair, bound by blood, has descended into darkness.” the network wrote. It added that the show will cover crimes committed by sisters together and crimes in which the sisters have turned against each other.

Group president of Investigation Discovery, Henry Schleiff, said that the network was happy to have Khloe on as a producer, saying that Khloe, who has four sisters, is “one of the most renowned experts on ‘sisters.'”

“We are thrilled to be working with Khloé on this new venture,” said Schleiff. “He added that since Khloe is “now a member of [the] ID family, we know she will be able to bring a unique perspective that will inform and entertain our core fans, while enticing new viewers to tune-in.”

Investigation Discovery is a network that features a line-up of true crime shows including On the Case with Paula Zahn, The Perfect Murder, and Someone You Thought You Knew. The network also features shows where former homicide detectives work to solve cold cases. The shows join a wave of true crime enthusiasm that saw a resurgence just over five years ago, thanks to the wildly popular podcast “Serial.”

As the Huffington Post reports, true crime might be so popular because it allows us to face our fears in a “controlled environment.”

Amanda Vicary, an associate professor of psychology at Illinois Wesleyan University, says that true crime also helps us to figure out how to prevent ourselves from becoming victims of crimes. She added that the compulsion to listen to true crime podcasts and watch true crime shows makes sense given the brutality of the crimes often covered on them.

“In terms of preventing being the victim of a crime, women just have more to gain compared to men from listening to these podcasts and reading these books,” said Vicary.