Galaxy S10: Samsung’s 2019 Flagship Might Have An Unexpected Victim

If leaks are any indication, Samsung's Galaxy S10 would likely outgun flagship Android devices like the Google Pixel 3 XL.

The Galaxy Note 9 seems destined to follow the Galaxy S9 and S9+, being an excellent yet strangely underwhelming device. While the Note 9 is receiving lukewarm reviews from major tech sites, however, speculations are high that Samsung might be saving most of its biggest upgrades for the Galaxy S10, its upcoming flagship device for 2019.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 would, if rumors are correct, be the first of the South Korean tech giant’s new breed of flagship smartphones, in the way that it would reportedly feature elements that are traditionally characteristic of the Galaxy Note series. Among these is an S-Pen, an accessory that is so far exclusive to the flagship phablet line, according to a CNET report.

There is no doubt that Samsung is saving something pretty big for the Galaxy S10. With competition from rivals such as Apple and Google set to make the smartphone market this 2018 incredibly competitive, after all, Samsung would have to dig deep in order to ensure that its first 2019 device shakes the market. Apple’s iPhone series for 2018 seems to be a slight upgrade to the iPhones of 2017, which means that the devices would likely not include as many new features as last year’s iPhone X. Google’s Pixel 3 XL is even worse.

As noted in a Forbes report, the Google Pixel 3 XL was recently leaked in full after a sample unit was “accidentally” unboxed online, with a Ukranian tech blogger posting about the device in his Telegram channel. The tech blogger provided a look around the upcoming device, and the results were, let’s just say, a bit underwhelming.

First is the design of the Pixel 3 XL. True to rumors about the device, the Pixel 3 XL features a pretty substantial notch — one of the largest ones yet — and a sizable chin at the bottom. Considering rumors about the Galaxy S10’s design, there is a good chance that Samsung’s upcoming flagship would completely outdo its competition from Google in terms of design. Internals-wise, the Pixel is also polarizing, with the device being equipped with a strangely conservative 4GB of RAM. Samsung’s Galaxy S10, if the Note 9 is any indication, would likely ship with 6GB of RAM at the least.

Of course, the Pixel 3 XL is also sporting a design that features no headphone jack, a trend started by Apple with the iPhone 7 that Google actually poked fun at with the first-generation Pixel. The Samsung Galaxy S10, on the other hand, would likely carry the legacy port, just like the company’s other flagship devices. This makes the Samsung Galaxy S10 a more powerful, more attractive alternative to the Google Pixel 3 XL.