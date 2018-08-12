NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Executive Apologizes For ‘Tone Deaf’ Social Media Posts Hyping ‘Big News’

Heat president Pat Riley had previously made it clear that he hopes to foster continuity within the team by keeping last year's lineup as intact as possible.

The release of an NBA team’s schedule for the upcoming season is often thought of as less exciting when compared to the latest rumors about trades and free agent signings. According to reports, a Miami Heat executive apparently thought it would be a good idea to add some excitement to the release of his team’s schedule by hyping it as “big news,” only for the social media posts to backfire and receive criticism from Heat fans who were expecting a major announcement of another kind.

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Miami Heat executive vice president and chief marketing officer Michael McCullough faced backlash after he made several posts on social media last week, with one such post claiming that there would be some “Seriously Big News” to announce. As it turned out, the big announcement was the Heat’s “mundane” 2018-19 schedule, which only includes three games on TNT an another two on ESPN, with no major television appearances on holidays.

In a tweet posted on Sunday, McCullough apologized for the “tone deaf” nature of the Heat’s marketing campaign for the upcoming season’s schedule.

“Hey HEAT Twitter. I need to apologize for our schedule release posts. We misread the moment and were more than a little tone deaf with those. Unlike us, but a mistake, nonetheless. That’s on me.”

McCullough, who was instrumental last season when he helped launch the Heat’s “Vice” marketing strategy, added that the team’s social media posts hyping up the new schedule were done in the “spirit of entertainment.”

“I felt that this needed to be acknowledged, that we recognize a misstep and just wanted to acknowledge it and take responsibility for it,” McCullough said.

Aside from the lack of noteworthy matchups for the 2018-19 NBA season, the Miami Heat also haven’t had any real “big news” to report in the offseason, the Sun-Sentinel added. While the Inquisitr and other publications previously reported on trade rumors involving starters Hassan Whiteside, Dion Waiters, Tyler Johnson, and James Johnson, the Heat have not made any major lineup changes this summer, except for the signings of undrafted rookies Yante Maten, Malik Newman, and Duncan Robinson. At the moment, veteran unrestricted free agents Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem are the only key players from last year’s lineup whose future with the team is still up in the air.

Despite the Miami Heat’s intentions to keep the lineup that went 44-38 in the 2017-18 season as intact as possible, the Sun-Sentinel noted that team president Pat Riley recently justified the lack of changes as necessary, and in the best interests of ensuring cohesiveness after years of frequent changes in the offseason. Riley added that he expects the Heat to be a “very competitive” unit in 2018-19, thanks to the continuity he hopes to ensure within the team.