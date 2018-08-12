Meghan Markle’s Dad Claims He Was Never Formally Invited To Her Wedding To Prince Harry

Thomas Markle continues to complain about how he was slighted ahead of his daughter's royal wedding.

Thomas Markle is still talking about the royal wedding, despite the fact that he wasn’t on hand to walk his daughter, Duchess Meghan, down the aisle. In a new interview with The Daily Mail, Thomas Markle claims that his famous daughter and her husband, Prince Harry, never sent him a formal invitation to their wedding, which was held at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in May. Thomas said at first he discounted the oversight, but months later he feels slighted.

“I never got a wedding invitation. At first, I thought, ‘That’s OK, because I’m part of the wedding,’ but I would have loved to have had an invitation to put in a frame.”

Markle also revealed that he also asked his daughter to send formal wedding invites to members of his family as a kind gesture, even though he knew they wouldn’t be able to attend the ceremony due to the cost of airfare to England.

“I asked Meghan to send invitations to all my family. I told her they wouldn’t be able to come because they would never be able to afford the flight but that it would be a nice gesture on her part. Of course, that didn’t happen.”

Another day, another accusation: Thomas Markle claims Meghan never sent him an invitation to the royal wedding. https://t.co/gTbQayHcG4 — InStyle (@InStyle) August 12, 2018

Thomas says he was also slighted when it came to the royal wedding announcement. While Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, was paid a visit by representatives from Los Angeles’ British consulate who presented her with an official scroll featuring the Queen’s formal wedding announcement, no such event occurred at Thomas’ house.

“No one came to my door in Mexico. I would have liked the engagement announcement too.”

Thomas Markle’s list of complaints about Meghan and Harry’s wedding also include the fact that he was told there was no “room” for him to make a speech at the ceremony that he didn’t end up going to anyway. Markle said he ran the idea of making “a little speech” by Harry, who left the final call to Meghan.

While Thomas didn’t get to make his speech, he did tell the Mail he had planned to recount a “cute story” of how Meghan gave him the news that she was dating Prince Harry.

“Like any father I wanted to say a few words. I was going to thank the royal family for welcoming my beautiful daughter into their family. But it was a speech that I was never going to be allowed to give. That hurt.”

Ever since missing the royal wedding in May due to last minute heart surgery, Thomas Markle has been airing his family’s private matters in a series of tell-all interviews. The disgruntled dad previously told the Daily Mail that his daughter, now known as the Duchess of Sussex, has completely cut him out of her life.

Markle has reportedly not spoken to Meghan in months, and he feels he is being “punished” for his involvement in a staged paparazzi photo scandal he was involved in shortly before the royal wedding.

The 74-year-old retired lighting director claims he was cut off from contacting Meghan after he spoke publicly about how his daughter has changed since becoming part of the royal family. Markle said that while he used to have a phone number and text number for Meghan’s personal aides at the Palace, they cut him off after he said “a few critical words about the Royal Family changing Meghan.”

“I have no way of contacting my daughter,” Markle revealed, before adding that he fears he will never get to meet his future grandchildren.