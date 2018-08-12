‘Big Brother 20’ Week 7 Spoilers: Second Hacker Revealed

Nominations have changed.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 20.

Week 7 of Big Brother is flying by, and during it, we’ve seen a new Head of Household, two nominees placed on the block, and a new hacker for the second time in the season. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Haleigh Broucher was crowned HOH for Week 7 and nominated Angela Rummans Kaycee Clark for eviction.

Shortly after the nomination ceremony, the remaining houseguests competed in the second Hacker Competition of the season. Current HOH Haleigh won the title last week, and a new winner has replaced her anonymously. According to Big Brother live feeds Twitter account, BB_Updates, Kaycee is the second hacker of the season. This will allow Kaycee to remove herself from the block, and put up a third nominee for eviction. If she chooses to, she may do this all anonymously without giving away her power.

After removing herself from the block, Kaycee nominated Angie “Rockstar” Lantry for eviction. This is the third time Rockstar has been on the block this season, but nominations can still change based on who wins the Power of Veto. Kaycee eventually revealed her power to her “Level 6” alliance, letting Angela, Brett Robinson, and Tyler Crispen all know about her new secret power.

Kaycee Clark is the Week 7 Hacker Competition winner. Sonja Flemming

Brett was the voice behind Kaycee’s nomination of Rockstar, as the two have not gotten along for most of the season. An explosive fight between Brett and Rockstar happened earlier in the season, when the former made up a complete lie about Rockstar to save himself from being evicted alongside fellow “bro,” Winston Hines.

Rockstar’s only shot at removing herself from the block is to win the Power of Veto, which she will compete in against Angela, Haleigh, Kaycee’s POV nominee, and two other random houseguests. If Rockstar wins the veto and removes herself, Haleigh will likely place Tyler on the block as the fourth nominee for the week. Tyler has been Haleigh’s true target of the week but kept him off the block originally hoping to backdoor him. If he is picked to play in the Veto Competition and he wins, Haleigh’s plan will fall through.

Tyler Crispen is the current target of a backdoor plan. Sonja Flemming / CBS

If Angela wins the POV and removes herself from the block, everyone is eligible to go up as a replacement nominee, even Kaycee despite already removing herself with the hacker power.

Big Brother airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. EST, and Wednesday and Thursday nights at 9 p.m. EST.