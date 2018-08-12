Logan Henderson, Of Big Time Rush, Speaks Out About Longtime Friend Demi Lovato: ‘She’s A Strong Female’

Henderson revealed that he and Lovato keep in touch and says she "is doing good."

One of Demi Lovato’s longtime friends is speaking out following her overdose last month. Logan Henderson, former member of boy band Big Time Rush, praised Lovato as reported by People.

Demi Lovato is currently in rehab following her overdose at her Hollywood Hills home last month that resulted in paramedics rushing her to Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, where she remained for almost two weeks.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, 25, has been surrounded by family and friends, which includes her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, since the incident occurred. Logan Henderson, of Big Time Rush fame, recently sat down to share his thoughts on his longtime friend who he’s known since the two were little.

“I grew up with Demi Lovato. The same acting classes and friends since we were young,” Henderson said. “That was the first time I saw somebody with incredible talent. I thought, ‘Woah, this is unbelievable,” he added.

While his name hasn’t come up throughout this entire ordeal, Henderson revealed that he and Lovato have kept in touch and he was aware of what happened as Lovato did reach out to him. He went to call the “Heart Attack” singer “a strong, strong female” as he said the former Disney Channel actress is “doing good.”

“She’s doing good. I think it’s going to be… prayers and best wishes for her. She’s a strong, strong female. She’s a wonderful woman and she’s going to be good.”

Logan Henderson, from Big Time Rush, talking about his friendship with Demi Lovato pic.twitter.com/TIGFXTWHAM — Demi Lovato News (@ddlovatoffnews) August 12, 2018

Lovato finally broke her silence about her overdose on August 5, in a heartfelt thank you note she posted on her Instagram.

In her message, the “Give Your Heart A Break” singer she admits that her battle with addiction is far from over and is something she will have to strive to “overcome”. She then went on to thank all of her fans for their “love and support”.

“To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”

Lovato ended her note by letting her fans know that she “will keep fighting” to achieve the sober life she desires.

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Aug 5, 2018 at 1:53pm PDT

A source previously told the media outlet that, “She wants to be sober. She wants to get help. She understands that it will take a lot of work and commitment to stay healthy, but this is what she wants.”

Prior to her relapse, Lovato had successfully been sober for the past six years. However, when she released her single, “Sober,” in June, fans were shocked to learn that her sobriety had unfortunately ended.